Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Vivo V25 price in Pakistan & features

Vivo V25 price in Pakistan & features

Articles
Advertisement
Vivo V25 price in Pakistan & features

Vivo V25 price in Pakistan & features

Advertisement

smart technology The V25 smartphone from Vivo will shortly be released on the market. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer plans to introduce the Vivo V25, a new device in its V-series that will be a flagship model. This smartphone contains a 2.4 GHz Octa-Core processor within the phone to make it extremely quick, and it has a Chipset of Dimensity 900 (6 nm) SoC to give it additional power. The Vivo V25 also has a GPU called the Mali-G68 MC4 inside. The upcoming device features a large screen size of 6.44 inches and offers full HD plus resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels to the user.

Vivo V25 price in Pakistan

The Vivo V25 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 85,999/-

Vivo V25 specs

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
UIFuntouchOS 12
Dimensions159.2 x 74.2 x 7.8 mm
Weight186 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsDiamond Black, Sunrise Gold, Aquamarine Blue
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G Band5G SA/NSA
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.4 GHz Cortex-A78 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediaTek MT6877 Dimensity 900 (6 nm)
GPUMali-G68 MC4
DisplayTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.44 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2404 Pixels (~409 PPI)
Extra Features90Hz, HDR10+
MemoryBuilt-in128/256GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM, UFS 3.1
CardNo
CameraMainTriple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF, OIS + 8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm, (ultrawide), 1/4″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, touch focus, Geo-tagging, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected])
Front50 MP, f/2.0, (wide), AF, HDR, Video ([email protected][email protected], HDR)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.2 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsColor changing back panel color, Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Glass back, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
– Fast charging 44W, 61% in 30 min (advertised)

Also Read

Apple launches iOS 16.0.1 update with bug fixes for iPhone 14 series
Apple launches iOS 16.0.1 update with bug fixes for iPhone 14 series

Apple is said to have made an iOS 16.0.1 upgrade available only...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Infinix Note 10 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
Infinix Note 10 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
Oppo F21 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
Oppo F21 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
Samsung Galaxy A13 Price in Pakistan and specifications
Samsung Galaxy A13 Price in Pakistan and specifications
Oppo A16 price in Pakistan & specifications
Oppo A16 price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo Y15 price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo Y15 price in Pakistan & specifications
Oppo Reno 5 price in Pakistan & specifications
Oppo Reno 5 price in Pakistan & specifications
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story