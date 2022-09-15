Vivo V25 price in Pakistan & features

smart technology The V25 smartphone from Vivo will shortly be released on the market. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer plans to introduce the Vivo V25, a new device in its V-series that will be a flagship model. This smartphone contains a 2.4 GHz Octa-Core processor within the phone to make it extremely quick, and it has a Chipset of Dimensity 900 (6 nm) SoC to give it additional power. The Vivo V25 also has a GPU called the Mali-G68 MC4 inside. The upcoming device features a large screen size of 6.44 inches and offers full HD plus resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels to the user.

Vivo V25 price in Pakistan

The Vivo V25 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 85,999/-

Vivo V25 specs

Build OS Android 12 OS UI FuntouchOS 12 Dimensions 159.2 x 74.2 x 7.8 mm Weight 186 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Diamond Black, Sunrise Gold, Aquamarine Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band 5G SA/NSA Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.4 GHz Cortex-A78 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset MediaTek MT6877 Dimensity 900 (6 nm) GPU Mali-G68 MC4 Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.44 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2404 Pixels (~409 PPI) Extra Features 90Hz, HDR10+ Memory Built-in 128/256GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM, UFS 3.1 Card No Camera Main Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF, OIS + 8 MP , f/2.2, 16mm, (ultrawide), 1/4″ + 2 MP , f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash Features Phase detection, touch focus, Geo-tagging, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]) Front 50 MP, f/2.0, (wide), AF, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected], HDR) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.2 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A, 5G capable Features Sensors Color changing back panel color, Accelerometer , Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Glass back, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh – Fast charging 44W, 61% in 30 min ( advertised )

