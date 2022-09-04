Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
  • News
  • Sci-Tech
  • vivo v25 pro price in Pakistan & full specification
vivo v25 pro price in Pakistan & full specification

vivo v25 pro price in Pakistan & full specification

Articles
Advertisement
vivo v25 pro price in Pakistan & full specification

vivo v25 pro price in Pakistan & full specification

Advertisement
  • It will provide the user with full HD plus the resolution of 1080 x 2400 Pixels.
  • . The display screen size of the smartphone is 6.56 Inches.
  • The new Vivo V25 Pro’s has an AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen display.
Advertisement

The V25 Pro, which Vivo is developing, will go on sale soon. The smartphone manufacturer Vivo is introducing a brand-new high-end V-series device. The company’s upcoming product will be called the Vivo V25 Pro. The smartphone contains an Octa-Core CPU inside the Vivo V25 Pro, which gives it even more power and makes it extremely quick. The smartphone has a Chipset of Dimensity 1300, which is the most powerful chipset. Additionally, this smartphone has an ARM Mali-G77 GPU inside. The smartphone’s display screen measures 6.56 inches and offers the user full HD + resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.

vivo v25 pro price in Pakistan

Vivo V25 Pro price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 109,99/-

vivo v25 pro specs

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
UIFuntouchOS 12
Dimensions158.9 x 73.5 x 8.6 mm
Weight190 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsPure Black, Sailing Blue
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G Band5G SA/NSA
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (1 x 3.0 GHz Cortex-A78 + 3 x 2.6 GHz Cortex-A78 + 4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediaTek Dimensity 1300 (6 nm)
GPUMali-G77 MC9
DisplayTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.56 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2376 Pixels (~398 PPI)
Extra Features120Hz, HDR10+, 1300 nits (peak)
MemoryBuilt-in128/256GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM, UFS 3.1
CardNo
CameraMainTriple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.9, 25mm (wide), 1/1.72″, PDAF, OIS + 12 MP, f/2.2, 16mm, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected])
Front32 MP, f/2.5, (wide), 1/2.8″, AF, HDR, Video ([email protected][email protected], HDR)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.2 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC
USBUSB Type-C, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Color changing back panel color, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Glass back, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4830 mAh
Advertisement

Also Read

Vivo Y51 price in Pakistan & features
Vivo Y51 price in Pakistan & features

Vivo is working on the Y51. There is a ton of information...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Realme C25s price in Pakistan & Specifications
Realme C25s price in Pakistan & Specifications
Oppo A57e price in Pakistan & Features
Oppo A57e price in Pakistan & Features
Vivo Y53s price in Pakistan & Specifications
Vivo Y53s price in Pakistan & Specifications
Oppo A95 price in Pakistan & Specs
Oppo A95 price in Pakistan & Specs
Vivo S1 Pro price in Pakistan & Features
Vivo S1 Pro price in Pakistan & Features
Vivo Y55 price in Pakistan & Features
Vivo Y55 price in Pakistan & Features
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story