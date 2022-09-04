vivo v25 pro price in Pakistan & full specification

It will provide the user with full HD plus the resolution of 1080 x 2400 Pixels.

The V25 Pro, which Vivo is developing, will go on sale soon. The smartphone manufacturer Vivo is introducing a brand-new high-end V-series device. The company’s upcoming product will be called the Vivo V25 Pro. The smartphone contains an Octa-Core CPU inside the Vivo V25 Pro, which gives it even more power and makes it extremely quick. The smartphone has a Chipset of Dimensity 1300, which is the most powerful chipset. Additionally, this smartphone has an ARM Mali-G77 GPU inside. The smartphone’s display screen measures 6.56 inches and offers the user full HD + resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.

vivo v25 pro price in Pakistan

Vivo V25 Pro price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 109,99/-

vivo v25 pro specs

Build OS Android 12 OS UI FuntouchOS 12 Dimensions 158.9 x 73.5 x 8.6 mm Weight 190 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Pure Black, Sailing Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band 5G SA/NSA Processor CPU Octa-core (1 x 3.0 GHz Cortex-A78 + 3 x 2.6 GHz Cortex-A78 + 4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1300 (6 nm) GPU Mali-G77 MC9 Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.56 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2376 Pixels (~398 PPI) Extra Features 120Hz, HDR10+, 1300 nits (peak) Memory Built-in 128/256GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM, UFS 3.1 Card No Camera Main Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.9, 25mm (wide), 1/1.72″, PDAF, OIS + 12 MP, f/2.2, 16mm, (ultrawide) + 2 MP , f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash Features Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]) Front 32 MP, f/2.5, (wide), 1/2.8″, AF, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected], HDR) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.2 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC USB USB Type-C, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, Color changing back panel color, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Glass back, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4830 mAh

