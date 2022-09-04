vivo v25 pro price in Pakistan & full specification

Vivo Y51 price in Pakistan & features
The V25 Pro, which Vivo is developing, will go on sale soon. The smartphone manufacturer Vivo is introducing a brand-new high-end V-series device. The company’s upcoming product will be called the Vivo V25 Pro. The smartphone contains an Octa-Core CPU inside the Vivo V25 Pro, which gives it even more power and makes it extremely quick. The smartphone has a Chipset of Dimensity 1300, which is the most powerful chipset. Additionally, this smartphone has an ARM Mali-G77 GPU inside. The smartphone’s display screen measures 6.56 inches and offers the user full HD + resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.
Vivo V25 Pro price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 109,99/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|FuntouchOS 12
|Dimensions
|158.9 x 73.5 x 8.6 mm
|Weight
|190 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Pure Black, Sailing Blue
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G Band
|5G SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (1 x 3.0 GHz Cortex-A78 + 3 x 2.6 GHz Cortex-A78 + 4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 1300 (6 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G77 MC9
|Display
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.56 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2376 Pixels (~398 PPI)
|Extra Features
|120Hz, HDR10+, 1300 nits (peak)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128/256GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM, UFS 3.1
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.9, 25mm (wide), 1/1.72″, PDAF, OIS + 12 MP, f/2.2, 16mm, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash
|Features
|Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected])
|Front
|32 MP, f/2.5, (wide), 1/2.8″, AF, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected], HDR)
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.2 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC
|USB
|USB Type-C, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Color changing back panel color, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front + Glass back, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4830 mAh
