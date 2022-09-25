Vivo X Fold + gets Qi certification for wireless charging

Vivo X Fold+ will be released on September 26
Vivo announced that the X Fold Plus version will be released on...
A formal announcement event for the Vivo X Fold+ has already been scheduled for September 26 at 7 PM local time in China.
The addition of Qi wireless charging at up to 11W to the list of information about the phone brings the total to many.
The X Fold+ is approved for the Qi Extended Power Profile, which, as a reminder, permits charging at up to 15W, while the folding can only use 11W.
Now that the Vivo X Fold can wirelessly charge at up to 50W, we are inclined to think that the 11W rating may really refer to the X Fold+’s reverse wireless charging.
A render of the phone is included in the certification, which is excellent even if Vivo hasn’t exactly been coy in showcasing and teaser-ing the device.
Regarding the X Fold+’s other specifications, the business has previously made a number of statements.
Over 5,000 Android apps have been optimized for the X Fold+ using OriginOS Ocean, and the phone will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 CPU and 80W fast charging (up from 66W in the previous edition).
Other speculative features include a 4,730mAh battery, 12GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage (up from 4,600mAh on the original).
Moreover, a 6.53-inch exterior display, and an inside foldable 8.03-inch 120Hz display.
A 50MP primary camera, a 48MP ultrawide, a 12MP portrait camera, an 8MP periscope, and a 32MP selfie camera are reportedly part of the camera system.
We are unable to predict whether the X Fold+ will initially only be sold in China, like its predecessor, or if a global release is later planned.
