Vivo X Fold + gets Qi certification for wireless charging

Vivo X Fold + gets Qi certification for wireless charging

  • Vivo X Fold+ has been approved for Qi wireless charging at up to 11W.
  • It will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 CPU and 80W fast charging.
  • A 6.53-inch exterior display, and an inside foldable 8.03-inch 120Hz display.
A formal announcement event for the Vivo X Fold+ has already been scheduled for September 26 at 7 PM local time in China.

The addition of Qi wireless charging at up to 11W to the list of information about the phone brings the total to many.

The X Fold+ is approved for the Qi Extended Power Profile, which, as a reminder, permits charging at up to 15W, while the folding can only use 11W.

Now that the Vivo X Fold can wirelessly charge at up to 50W, we are inclined to think that the 11W rating may really refer to the X Fold+’s reverse wireless charging.

A render of the phone is included in the certification, which is excellent even if Vivo hasn’t exactly been coy in showcasing and teaser-ing the device.

Regarding the X Fold+’s other specifications, the business has previously made a number of statements.

Over 5,000 Android apps have been optimized for the X Fold+ using OriginOS Ocean, and the phone will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 CPU and 80W fast charging (up from 66W in the previous edition).

Other speculative features include a 4,730mAh battery, 12GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage (up from 4,600mAh on the original).

Moreover, a 6.53-inch exterior display, and an inside foldable 8.03-inch 120Hz display.

A 50MP primary camera, a 48MP ultrawide, a 12MP portrait camera, an 8MP periscope, and a 32MP selfie camera are reportedly part of the camera system.

We are unable to predict whether the X Fold+ will initially only be sold in China, like its predecessor, or if a global release is later planned.

 

