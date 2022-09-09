Vivo X Fold Plus to launch soon; report.

The Vivo X Fold+ was discovered on the Google Play Supported Devices List.

We have already covered a few reports that Vivo is developing a next-generation foldable smartphone.

The name of the impending foldable device and this revelation have now essentially been confirmed via an online listing.

It was previously reported that the Chinese company was developing a new Vivo X Fold+ model, according to a leak from a reputable Chinese tipster.

Now, this nomenclature has essentially been validated by the list of Google Play Supported Devices.

The device has even been shown on other certification websites, such as GeekBench, 3C Certification, and others, in addition to this list.

According to the Google Play listing, the device will have the same model number as others seen on other databases, which is V2229A.

Along with other brand-new smartphones like the Vivo X Note, the Vivo X Fold+ was discovered on the Google Play Supported Devices List.

Sadly, aside from confirming the model number of this upcoming foldable phone, this item offers little further information.

However, this does suggest that the smartphone’s release is imminent. We also have earlier reports that give some indication of its details.

The smartphone featuring Qualcomm’s most advanced Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, which will be combined with at least one model having 12GB of RAM, was listed on GeekBench.

It is also verified that the device comes pre-installed with the Android 12 OS.

The Chinese tipster also disclosed the device’s camera specifications, which include a 48MP super wide angle lens, a 48MP portrait camera with 2x magnification, and an 8MP periscope sensor.

Other features include a 4.700mAh battery pack that supports 80W rapid charging as well as an 8.03-inch primary display and a 6.53-inch secondary 120Hz AMOLED display.

