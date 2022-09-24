Vivo X80 Lite price in Pakistan & full specs

Vivo X80 Lite will be the lite series X version.

The phone has a 6.4-inch screen with a 1080 x 2400 AMOLED display and a 5,000 mAh battery.

It has a Dimensity 900 Chipset with an Octa Core processor.

Advertisement

Vivo will soon put out the X80 Lite to compete with other companies. Vivo might make other versions of the X80, but this one will be the lite series X version.

After the successful release of other X-series smartphones, the Vivo X80 Lite will be the next model in the series-X.

With the Vivo X80 Lite, the company will show us more modern specs and features.

The phone boasts a 6.4-inch screen with a 1080 x 2400 AMOLED display. It’s 90Hz. The phone’s 5,000 mAh battery gives it power.

The Vivo X80 Lite is faster because it has a Dimensity 900 Chipset with an Octa Core Processor.

Vivo X80 Lite price in Pakistan

Advertisement

The Vivo X80 Lite price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 119,999/-

Vivo X80 Lite specs

Build OS Android 12 OS UI FuntouchOS 12 Dimensions 159.2 x 74.2 x 7.8 mm Weight 186 g SIM Hybrid Dual SIM , Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM) Colours Diamond Black, Sunrise Gold Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band 5G SA/NSA Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.4 GHz Cortex-A78 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset MediaTek MT6877 Dimensity 900 (6 nm) GPU Mali-G68 MC4 Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen , Multitouch Size 6.44 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2404 Pixels (~409 PPI) Extra Features 90Hz, HDR10+, 1300 nits (peak) Memory Built-in 256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot) Camera Main Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF, OIS + 8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm, 120Ëš (ultrawide), 1/4″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash Features HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]) Front 50 MP, f/2.0, (wide), AF, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected], HDR) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth 5.2, A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Color changing back panel color, Glass front, glass back, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh – Fast charging 44W, 61% in 30 min ( advertised )