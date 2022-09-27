Advertisement
  Vivo X90 Pro Plus leaks suggest it will come out in December
Vivo X90 Pro Plus

  • Vivo’s latest flagship codenamed the Vivo X90 Pro Plus will have a next-generation E6 AMOLED display on the front.
  • It will also have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, LPDDR5x RAM, and UFS 4.0 storage.

Ice Universe, a well-known leaker, says that the Vivo X90 Pro Plus will come out in December of this year.

The phone’s cameras will be much better than those of its predecessors, according to the company.

The leak says that the main camera will be 1 inch and that it will have a new telephoto sensor and a “new telephoto algorithm.”

The top-of-the-line phone will have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, LPDDR5x RAM, and UFS 4.0 storage.

It is said to have a next-generation E6 AMOLED display on the front.

It came out before the Vivo X80 Pro, which came out early this year. GSM Arena said that there was going to be a Vivo X80 Pro Plus, but it was scrapped in favour of the Vivo X90 Pro Plus.

The X80 Pro+ was supposed to have a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip and better cameras, but it was dropped in favour of the X90 Pro Plus because of delays.

The decision makes sense since Vivo probably wanted to make a more modern flagship by using the newer chipset, RAM, and storage standards.

