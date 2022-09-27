Vivo Y01 price in Pakistan & features

Vivo Y33s price in Pakistan & features
The Y33s is being made by the smart tech company Vivo. This...
The Vivo Y01, a new smartphone, will be available on the market.
The phone will be run by the Mediatek Helio P35, which is one of the newest chipsets for smartphones on the market.
The Vivo Y01 has an Octa-Core processor.
This new smartphone includes a 6.51-inch IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen with a full-HD 720 x 1600-pixel display. The phone is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery.
Vivo Y01 price in Pakistan is Rs. 23,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 11.0 (Go edition)
|UI
|Funtouch 11.1
|Dimensions
|163.96 x 75.2 x 8.28mm
|Weight
|178 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colours
|Sapphire Blue, Elegant Black
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.35 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
|Chipset
|Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm)
|GPU
|PowerVR GE8320
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.5 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
|Extra Features
|60Hz
|Memory
|Built-in
|32GB Built-in, 2/3GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 512GB)
|Camera
|Main
|8 MP, LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|5 MP, f/2.2
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
|Radio
|FM Radio (market dependent)
|USB
|microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front, Plastic back, Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Battery charging 10W
