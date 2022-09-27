Advertisement
Vivo Y01 price in Pakistan & features

Vivo Y01

  • The Vivo Y01 has a 6.51-inch IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen with a full-HD 720 x 1600-pixel display.
  • The Vivo Y01 has an Octa-Core processor.
  • The phone is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery.
The Vivo Y01, a new smartphone, will be available on the market.

The phone will be run by the Mediatek Helio P35, which is one of the newest chipsets for smartphones on the market.

The Vivo Y01 has an Octa-Core processor.

This new smartphone includes a 6.51-inch IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen with a full-HD 720 x 1600-pixel display. The phone is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery.

Vivo Y01 price in Pakistan

Vivo Y01 price in Pakistan is Rs. 23,999/-

Vivo Y01 specs

BuildOSAndroid 11.0 (Go edition)
UIFuntouch 11.1
Dimensions163.96 x 75.2 x 8.28mm
Weight178 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColoursSapphire Blue, Elegant Black
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.35 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
ChipsetMediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm)
GPUPowerVR GE8320
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.5 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
Extra Features60Hz
MemoryBuilt-in32GB Built-in, 2/3GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 512GB)
CameraMain8 MP, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front5 MP, f/2.2
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
RadioFM Radio (market dependent)
USBmicroUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, Plastic back, Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Battery charging 10W

