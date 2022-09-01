Vivo Y02s price in Pakistan & features.

Vivo Y02s is a new budget-friendly phone. Y-series smartphone development is underway.

A MediaTek Helio P35 SoC will power the next smartphone. Different brands have launched this high-quality chipset. Vivo’s Y02s is powered by a 2.0 GHz Octa-Core processor.

This phone’s GPU is PowerVR GE8320. The Vivo Y02s will offer a 6.51-inch full HD screen with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels.

Users will appreciate the large screen. IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen. The upcoming Vivo snappy Y02s has 3GB of RAM for lightning-fast processing.

The phone’s 64GB of internal storage implies the user can keep future data. Vivo Y02s includes a microSD card. This phone has a single rear camera. The smartphone has an 8-megapixel sensor.

Vivo Y02s price in Pakistan

The Vivo Y02s expected price in Pakistan is Rs. 28,999.

Vivo Y02s Specifications:

Build OS Android 12 OS UI FuntouchOS 12 Dimensions 164 x 76 x 8.2 mm Weight 182 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Vibrant Blue, Fluorite Black Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.35 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53) Chipset Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm) GPU PowerVR GE8320 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.51 Inches Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI) Memory Built-in 32/64GB Built-in, 2/ 3GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB) Camera Main 8 MP, f/2.0, AF, LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video (1080p@30fps) Front 5 MP, f/2.2 Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO Radio FM Radio USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, plastic back, plastic frame, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Battery charging 10W

Advertisement Price Price in Rs: Coming Soon (Expected Rs: 28,999) Price in USD: $NA

