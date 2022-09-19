Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Vivo Y11 price in Pakistan & features

Vivo Y11 price in Pakistan & features

Articles
Advertisement
Vivo Y11 price in Pakistan & features

Vivo Y11 price in Pakistan & features.

Advertisement

One of the most affordable smartphones in Pakistan is the Vivo Y11. This smartphone has up to 32 GB of internal storage and 2/3 GB of RAM memory.

The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 439 chipset and ran the Android 9 (Pie) operating system.

Vivo Y11 has a twin rear camera arrangement and an 8MP selfie camera.

There is a sizable 5000mAh battery and is offered in Jade Green and Coral Red hues.

Vivo Y11 price in Pakistan

Advertisement

The Vivo Y11 expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 19,999.

Vivo Y11 Specifications

BuildOSAndroid 9.0 Pie
UIFuntouch 9.1
Dimensions159.4 x 76.8 x 8.9 mm
Weight190 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsCoral Red, Jade Green
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 1.95 GHz Cortex-A53 + 6 x 1.45 GHz Cortex A53)
ChipsetQualcomm SDM439 Snapdragon 439 (12 nm)
GPUAdreno 505
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.35 Inches
Resolution720 x 1544 Pixels (~268 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in32GB Built-in, 3GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
CameraMainDual Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, depth sensor, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP, f/1.8, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv4.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (2CA) Cat6 300/50 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraDocument viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Battery charging 10W

 

Also Read

Xiaomi unfolds latest products, accelerates auto move
Xiaomi unfolds latest products, accelerates auto move

Xiaomi unveiled a foldable smartphone, and a humanoid robot and plans for...

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story