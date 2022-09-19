Vivo Y11 price in Pakistan & features.

One of the most affordable smartphones in Pakistan is the Vivo Y11. This smartphone has up to 32 GB of internal storage and 2/3 GB of RAM memory.

The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 439 chipset and ran the Android 9 (Pie) operating system.

Vivo Y11 has a twin rear camera arrangement and an 8MP selfie camera.

There is a sizable 5000mAh battery and is offered in Jade Green and Coral Red hues.

Vivo Y11 price in Pakistan

The Vivo Y11 expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 19,999.

Vivo Y11 Specifications

Build OS Android 9.0 Pie UI Funtouch 9.1 Dimensions 159.4 x 76.8 x 8.9 mm Weight 190 g SIM Dual Sim , Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Coral Red, Jade Green Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 1.95 GHz Cortex-A53 + 6 x 1.45 GHz Cortex A53) Chipset Qualcomm SDM439 Snapdragon 439 (12 nm) GPU Adreno 505 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen , 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.35 Inches Resolution 720 x 1544 Pixels (~268 PPI) Memory Built-in 32GB Built-in, 3GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) Camera Main Dual Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, depth sensor, LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 8 MP, f/1.8, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v4.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO Radio FM Radio USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (2CA) Cat6 300/50 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Battery charging 10W

