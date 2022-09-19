vivo y12s price in Pakistan & features

Vivo V19 price in Pakistan & features
It has an Octa-core Snapdragon 712 processor. The new Vivo V19's chipset...
Vivo’s Y12s smartphone. The company’s midrange device. The smartphone sports a 2.35 GHz Octa-Core processor and Google Play Console listing. vivo Y12s has been certified by TKDN, EEC, and Sino-Chinese Quality Certification. vivo’s Y12s is powered by MediaTek’s Helio P35 CPU, making it a contender for Samsung and other phone makers. vivo Y12s has 3 GB of RAM, which is plenty. Vivo crisp Y12s includes a 6.51-inch IPS LCD screen with 300 pixels per inch and a waterdrop display for selfies. Smartphone has Android 10 OS. vivo’s Y12s has 32 GB of internal memory and a microSD card slot. The smartphone sports a 13MP main camera, 2MP depth sensor, and 8MP selfie camera. Y12s has a PowerVR GE8329 GPU and a rear-mounted fingerprint reader. The Y12s will be secure. 5000 mAh battery powers the phone. The Y12s from Vivo smartphone is coming soon. The smartphone’s specs look inviting, making it a popular pick among the company’s customers. The Vivo Y12s will have budget-friendly specs.
The Vivo Y12s price in Pakistan is Rs. 22,499/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 10.0 OS
|UI
|Funtouch 11
|Dimensions
|164.4 x 76.3 x 8.4 mm
|Weight
|191 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Glacier Blue, Phantom Black
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.35 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
|Chipset
|Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm)
|GPU
|PowerVR GE8320
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.51 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|32GB Built-in, 3GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
|Camera
|Main
|Dual 13 MP, f/2.2, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|ISO, Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|8 MP, f/1.8, (wide), Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front + Plastic back, Plastic frame, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Battery charging 10W, Reverse charging 5W
