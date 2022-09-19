Advertisement
vivo y12s price in Pakistan & features

Articles
vivo y12s price in Pakistan & features

  • Vivo crisp Y12s includes a 6.51-inch IPS LCD screen.
  • vivo’s Y12s has 32 GB of internal memory and a microSD card slot.
  • 5000 mAh battery powers the phone.
Vivo’s Y12s smartphone. The company’s midrange device. The smartphone sports a 2.35 GHz Octa-Core processor and Google Play Console listing. vivo Y12s has been certified by TKDN, EEC, and Sino-Chinese Quality Certification. vivo’s Y12s is powered by MediaTek’s Helio P35 CPU, making it a contender for Samsung and other phone makers. vivo Y12s has 3 GB of RAM, which is plenty. Vivo crisp Y12s includes a 6.51-inch IPS LCD screen with 300 pixels per inch and a waterdrop display for selfies. Smartphone has Android 10 OS. vivo’s Y12s has 32 GB of internal memory and a microSD card slot. The smartphone sports a 13MP main camera, 2MP depth sensor, and 8MP selfie camera. Y12s has a PowerVR GE8329 GPU and a rear-mounted fingerprint reader. The Y12s will be secure. 5000 mAh battery powers the phone. The Y12s from Vivo smartphone is coming soon. The smartphone’s specs look inviting, making it a popular pick among the company’s customers. The Vivo Y12s will have budget-friendly specs.

vivo y12s price in Pakistan

The Vivo Y12s price in Pakistan is Rs. 22,499/-

vivo y12s specs

BuildOSAndroid 10.0 OS
UIFuntouch 11
Dimensions164.4 x 76.3 x 8.4 mm
Weight191 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsGlacier Blue, Phantom Black
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.35 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
ChipsetMediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm)
GPUPowerVR GE8320
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.51 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in32GB Built-in, 3GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
CameraMainDual 13 MP, f/2.2, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesISO, Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP, f/1.8, (wide), Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Plastic back, Plastic frame, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Battery charging 10W, Reverse charging 5W
