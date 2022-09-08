Vivo Y15 price in Pakistan & specs

IPS LCD technology will be used for the display screen.

The Vivo Y15 will provide you with full HD.

The handset will be available in two different colors Mineral Blue, Mystic Purple.

As we know, the company has just launched its previous model 17, thus the Y15 will be unveiled very soon. This is claimed to be the less expensive version of the previous one. What makes this Vivo Y15 stand out is its back camera arrangement, which includes three sensors. It will debut with a 6.35-inch display panel. IPS LCD technology will be used for the display screen. So the Vivo Y15 will provide you with full HD as well as a resolution of 720 x 1544 pixels. The front-facing camera is housed in the waterdrop notch. The smartphone will be powered by Android 9 Pie. Vivo Y15 will be powered by the Helio P35 SoC.

Vivo Y15 price in Pakistan

The price of vivo y15 price in pakistan is Rs. 24999/-

Vivo Y15 specs

Build OS Android 9.0 Pie UI Function OS 9 Dimensions 159.4 x 76.8 x 8.9 mm Weight 190 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Aqua Blue, Burgundy Red Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1 (2100), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300) Processor CPU 2.0 Ghz Octa Core Cortex-A53 Chipset Mediatek MT6762 Helio P22 (12 nm) GPU PowerVR GE8320 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.4 Inches Resolution 720 x 1544 Pixels (~268 PPI) Memory Built-in 64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSD Card , (supports upto 256GB) Camera Main Triple Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, depth sensor, LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video (1080p@30fps) Front 16 MP, f/2.0 Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot, 2.4GHz/ 5GHz Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO Radio FM Radio USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (2CA) Cat6 300/50 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh

