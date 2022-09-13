Advertisement
Vivo Y15C price in Pakistan & full specs

Articles
Vivo Y15C

Vivo’s smart technology Y15C will be available on the market soon. The smartphone manufacturer Vivo has launched a new Y-series smartphone.

The smartphone is powered by a Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm) chipset, and the chipset of the company’s upcoming smartphone also has a powerful one in Vivo’s Y15C that will offer outstanding performance to make it one of the best choices for customers, and it has a 2.3 GHz Octa-Core processor inside the hood.

The next Vivo Y15C smartphone will feature an IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen. The device’s display screen measures 6.51 inches in size and has a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels.

There is also a GPU PowerVR GE8320. The new Vivo sharp Y15C is equipped with 4 gigabytes of RAM, ensuring quick multitasking execution. The smartphone has 64 gigabytes of inbuilt storage.

Vivo Y15C price in Pakistan

Price

Price in Rs: 31,999     Price in USD: $159

Vivo Y15C full specs

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
UIFuntouch OS
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsVarious
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300)
ProcessorCPU2.3 Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetMediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm)
GPUPowerVR GE8320
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.5 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports upto 256GB)
CameraMainDual Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, 27mm (wide), AF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
Featuresphoto, Live photo, Time-Lapse, Pro mode, Documents, face beauty, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP, f/2.0, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (2CA) Cat6 300/50 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraDocument viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Battery charging 10W
