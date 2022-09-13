Vivo Y15C price in Pakistan & full specs

Vivo’s smart technology Y15C will be available on the market soon. The smartphone manufacturer Vivo has launched a new Y-series smartphone.

The smartphone is powered by a Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm) chipset, and the chipset of the company’s upcoming smartphone also has a powerful one in Vivo’s Y15C that will offer outstanding performance to make it one of the best choices for customers, and it has a 2.3 GHz Octa-Core processor inside the hood.

The next Vivo Y15C smartphone will feature an IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen. The device’s display screen measures 6.51 inches in size and has a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels.

There is also a GPU PowerVR GE8320. The new Vivo sharp Y15C is equipped with 4 gigabytes of RAM, ensuring quick multitasking execution. The smartphone has 64 gigabytes of inbuilt storage.

Vivo Y15C price in Pakistan

Price Price in Rs: 31,999 Price in USD: $159

Vivo Y15C full specs

Build OS Android 12 OS UI Funtouch OS Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Various Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300) Processor CPU 2.3 Ghz Octa Core Chipset Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm) GPU PowerVR GE8320 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.5 Inches Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI) Memory Built-in 64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports upto 256GB) Camera Main Dual Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, 27mm (wide), AF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features photo, Live photo, Time-Lapse, Pro mode, Documents, face beauty, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 8 MP, f/2.0, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct , hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO Radio FM Radio USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (2CA) Cat6 300/50 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Battery charging 10W