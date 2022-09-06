Advertisement
Vivo Y15D price in Pakistan & features

Vivo Y15D price in Pakistan & features

Vivo Y15D price in Pakistan & features

Vivo Y15D price in Pakistan & features.

The Y15D from Vivo will soon be released on the market. The manufacturer of smartphones is developing a brand-new Y-series device.

The company will soon release the Vivo Y15D, a cost-effective smartphone. The upcoming device will be powered by Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35, one of the best chipsets available (12nm).

The 2.3 GHz Octa-Core engine in Vivo’s next new smartphone, the Y15D, will deliver top performance.

Additionally, this gadget has a PowerVR GE8320 GPU. The IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen will be featured on the next smartphone Vivo Y15D.

The device’s display screen is 6.51 inches in size, ensuring full HD and a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels.

Vivo Y15D price in Pakistan

The Vivo Y15D expected price in Pakistan is Rs. 24,999.

Vivo Y15D Specifications:

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsVarious
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300)
ProcessorCPU2.3 Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetMediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm)
GPUPowerVR GE8320
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.51 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in32GB Built-in, 3GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports upto 256GB)
CameraMainDual Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, 27mm (wide), AF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
Featuresphoto, Live photo, Time-Lapse, Pro mode, Documents, face beauty, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP, f/2.0, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (2CA) Cat6 300/50 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraDocument viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Battery charging 10W
Price

Price in Rs: Coming Soon    (Expected Rs: 24,999)   Price in USD: $NA
