Vivo Y15D price in Pakistan & features.

The Y15D from Vivo will soon be released on the market. The manufacturer of smartphones is developing a brand-new Y-series device.

The company will soon release the Vivo Y15D, a cost-effective smartphone. The upcoming device will be powered by Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35, one of the best chipsets available (12nm).

The 2.3 GHz Octa-Core engine in Vivo’s next new smartphone, the Y15D, will deliver top performance.

Additionally, this gadget has a PowerVR GE8320 GPU. The IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen will be featured on the next smartphone Vivo Y15D.

The device’s display screen is 6.51 inches in size, ensuring full HD and a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels.

Vivo Y15D price in Pakistan

The Vivo Y15D expected price in Pakistan is Rs. 24,999.

Vivo Y15D Specifications:

Build OS Android 12 OS Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Various Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1 (2100), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300) Processor CPU 2.3 Ghz Octa Core Chipset Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm) GPU PowerVR GE8320 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.51 Inches Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI) Memory Built-in 32GB Built-in, 3GB RAM Card microSD Card , (supports upto 256GB) Camera Main Dual Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, 27mm (wide), AF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features photo, Live photo, Time-Lapse, Pro mode, Documents, face beauty, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 8 MP, f/2.0, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO Radio FM Radio USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (2CA) Cat6 300/50 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3 /WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Battery charging 10W

Advertisement Price Price in Rs: Coming Soon (Expected Rs: 24,999) Price in USD: $NA

