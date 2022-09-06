Vivo Y15D price in Pakistan & features.

Vivo V23 Price in Pakistan & full specs
Vivo is developing the V23 smartphone, which will be released soon. MediaTek...
The Y15D from Vivo will soon be released on the market. The manufacturer of smartphones is developing a brand-new Y-series device.
The company will soon release the Vivo Y15D, a cost-effective smartphone. The upcoming device will be powered by Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35, one of the best chipsets available (12nm).
The 2.3 GHz Octa-Core engine in Vivo’s next new smartphone, the Y15D, will deliver top performance.
Additionally, this gadget has a PowerVR GE8320 GPU. The IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen will be featured on the next smartphone Vivo Y15D.
The device’s display screen is 6.51 inches in size, ensuring full HD and a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels.
The Vivo Y15D expected price in Pakistan is Rs. 24,999.
|Build
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Various
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300)
|Processor
|CPU
|2.3 Ghz Octa Core
|Chipset
|Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm)
|GPU
|PowerVR GE8320
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.51 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|32GB Built-in, 3GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports upto 256GB)
|Camera
|Main
|Dual Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, 27mm (wide), AF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|photo, Live photo, Time-Lapse, Pro mode, Documents, face beauty, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|8 MP, f/2.0, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (2CA) Cat6 300/50 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Battery charging 10W
Price
|Price in Rs: Coming Soon (Expected Rs: 24,999) Price in USD: $NA
