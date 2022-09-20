Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Vivo Y20 price in Pakistan & specifications

Vivo Y20 price in Pakistan & specifications

Articles
Advertisement
Vivo Y20 price in Pakistan & specifications

Vivo Y20

Advertisement
  • Vivo Y20 is powered by the popular Snapdragon 460 CPU.
  • The phone has a 6.51-inch screen with a full HD resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels.
  • This smartphone has a 5000mAh battery.
Advertisement

Vivo, a Chinese company, has made a new phone called the Vivo Y20. The specs are good for a mid-range phone, and there’s a lot of RAM.

The new Vivo Y20 is powered by the popular Snapdragon 460 CPU, which is usually found in simple entry-level smartphones.

The Vivo Y20 is a good phone for a fair price. Pakistanis on a tight budget were happy with the launch of Y20. It comes with 4 GB of RAM.

The Vivo Y20 will have a 6.51-inch screen with a full HD resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. This smartphone has a 5000mAh battery.

Vivo Y20 price in Pakistan

Vivo Y20 price in Pakistan is  Rs. 26,999/-

Advertisement

Vivo Y20 specs

BuildOSAndroid 10.0 OS
UIFuntouch OS 10.5
Dimensions164.41 x 76.32 x 8.41mm
Weight192 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColoursObsidian Black, Dawn White
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 240 + 4 x 1.6 GHz Kryo 240)
ChipsetQualcomm SM4250 Snapdragon 460 (11 nm)
GPUAdreno 610
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.51 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 13 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesISO, Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP, (wide), Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Plastic back, Plastic frame, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Charging 10W

Also Read

Infinix Hot 12 price in Pakistan & full specs
Infinix Hot 12 price in Pakistan & full specs

The new Infinix Hot 12 has a full-HD display with 720 x...

Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Vivo S1 pro price in Pakistan and features
Vivo S1 pro price in Pakistan and features
Oppo a54 price in Pakistan and specifications
Oppo a54 price in Pakistan and specifications
Realme c25 price in Pakistan & specs
Realme c25 price in Pakistan & specs
Vivo v21e price in Pakistan & features
Vivo v21e price in Pakistan & features
Samsung Galaxy a52 price in Pakistan & specifications
Samsung Galaxy a52 price in Pakistan & specifications
Technology and gadgets we lost in 2022
Technology and gadgets we lost in 2022
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story