Vivo Y21 price in Pakistan & full specs

Tech from China Vivo Y21 is another phone that has the features you’re looking for. The smartphone will be mid-range, although the specs seem upper mid-range.
The Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 will power the Vivo Y21, which is less powerful than other chipsets.
The new Vivo Y21 will run the latest Android 10 operating system.
IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M colours, Multitouch. The Vivo Y21’s screen is full HD and 720 x 1600 pixels.
The battery capacity of the phone will be 5,000 mAh.
The Vivo Y21 expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 36,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|Funtouch 11.1
|Dimensions
|164.3 x 76.1 x 8 mm
|Weight
|182 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colours
|Diamond Glow, Midnight Blue
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.35 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
|Chipset
|Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm)
|GPU
|PowerVR GE8320
|Display
|Technology
|LCD capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.51 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|64/128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM (+1GB extended RAM)
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 512GB)
|Camera
|Main
|Dual Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 18W 0% to 34% in 30 minutes
