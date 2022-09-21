Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Vivo Y21 price in Pakistan & full specs

Vivo Y21 price in Pakistan & full specs

Articles
Advertisement
Vivo Y21 price in Pakistan & full specs

Vivo Y21

Advertisement
  • Vivo Y21 will run the latest Android 10 operating system.
  • The battery capacity of the phone will be 5,000 mAh.

Tech from China Vivo Y21 is another phone that has the features you’re looking for. The smartphone will be mid-range, although the specs seem upper mid-range.

Advertisement

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 will power the Vivo Y21, which is less powerful than other chipsets.

The new Vivo Y21 will run the latest Android 10 operating system.

IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M colours, Multitouch. The Vivo Y21’s screen is full HD and 720 x 1600 pixels.

The battery capacity of the phone will be 5,000 mAh.

Vivo Y21 price in Pakistan

Advertisement

The Vivo Y21 expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 36,999/-

Vivo Y21 Specifications

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIFuntouch 11.1
Dimensions164.3 x 76.1 x 8 mm
Weight182 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColoursDiamond Glow, Midnight Blue
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.35 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
ChipsetMediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm)
GPUPowerVR GE8320
DisplayTechnologyLCD capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.51 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in64/128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM (+1GB extended RAM)
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 512GB)
CameraMainDual Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 18W 0% to 34% in 30 minutes

Also Read

Redmi Note 11 5G price in Pakistan & specifications
Redmi Note 11 5G price in Pakistan & specifications

Xiaomi is going to show off a new Redmi Note that will...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Infinix Note 12 price in Pakistan and specifications
Infinix Note 12 price in Pakistan and specifications
Huawei y9 Prime price in Pakistan & specifications
Huawei y9 Prime price in Pakistan & specifications
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G certified by Bluetooth SIG
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G certified by Bluetooth SIG
Vivo Y16 coming to Pakistan; with Helio P35, phenomenal design
Vivo Y16 coming to Pakistan; with Helio P35, phenomenal design
Apple iPhone 8 price in Pakistan & specifications
Apple iPhone 8 price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo Y51 price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo Y51 price in Pakistan & specifications
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story