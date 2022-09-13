Vivo Y30 price in Pakistan & specs

The new Vivo Y30 128GB edition will have a large amount of internal storage.

The latest Vivo Y30 128GB variant will have a substantial quantity of internal storage. The phone’s specifications appear to be promising.

The new smartphone will feature nearly identical specifications, with the exception of the Vivo Y30’s 128GB internal storage capacity.

Customers who own the Vivo Y30 128GB will be overjoyed when the latest version of Android is released because it has so many new features.

The device will be powered by the Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35 processor. The upcoming Vivo Y30 128GB smartphone’s RAM capacity of 4 gigabytes is matched with the SoC.

Vivo Y30 price in Pakistan

Vivo Y30 price in Pakistan is Rs. 29,999/-

Vivo Y30 128GB specs

Build OS Android 10 OS UI Funtouch 10.0 Dimensions 162 x 76.5 x 9. 1 mm Weight 197 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colours Dazzle Blue, Moonstone White Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800) Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.35 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53) Chipset Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm) GPU PowerVR GE8320 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.5 Inches Resolution 720 x 1560 Pixels (~266 PPI) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) Camera Main Quad Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, (wide), PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video Front 8 MP, (wide), Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct , hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS Radio FM Radio USB 2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Plastic back, Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Battery charging 10W

