Vivo Y30 price in Pakistan & specs

- The new Vivo Y30 128GB edition will have a large amount of internal storage.
- The device will be powered by the Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35 processor and has 4 gigabytes of RAM.
The latest Vivo Y30 128GB variant will have a substantial quantity of internal storage. The phone’s specifications appear to be promising.
The new smartphone will feature nearly identical specifications, with the exception of the Vivo Y30’s 128GB internal storage capacity.
Customers who own the Vivo Y30 128GB will be overjoyed when the latest version of Android is released because it has so many new features.
The device will be powered by the Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35 processor. The upcoming Vivo Y30 128GB smartphone’s RAM capacity of 4 gigabytes is matched with the SoC.
Vivo Y30 price in Pakistan
Vivo Y30 price in Pakistan is Rs. 29,999/-
Vivo Y30 128GB specs
|Build
|OS
|Android 10 OS
|UI
|Funtouch 10.0
|Dimensions
|162 x 76.5 x 9.1 mm
|Weight
|197 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colours
|Dazzle Blue, Moonstone White
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.35 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
|Chipset
|Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm)
|GPU
|PowerVR GE8320
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.5 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1560 Pixels (~266 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, (wide), PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video
|Front
|8 MP, (wide), Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front + Plastic back, Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Battery charging 10W
