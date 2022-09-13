Advertisement
Vivo Y30 price in Pakistan & specs

  • The new Vivo Y30 128GB edition will have a large amount of internal storage.
  • It will incorporate the latest operating system, Android 10, as well as other features.
  • The device will be powered by the Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35 processor and has 4 gigabytes of RAM.
The latest Vivo Y30 128GB variant will have a substantial quantity of internal storage. The phone’s specifications appear to be promising.

The new smartphone will feature nearly identical specifications, with the exception of the Vivo Y30’s 128GB internal storage capacity.

It will incorporate the latest operating system, Android 10, as well as other features.

Customers who own the Vivo Y30 128GB will be overjoyed when the latest version of Android is released because it has so many new features.

The device will be powered by the Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35 processor. The upcoming Vivo Y30 128GB smartphone’s RAM capacity of 4 gigabytes is matched with the SoC.

Vivo Y30 price in Pakistan

Vivo Y30 price in Pakistan is Rs. 29,999/-

Vivo Y30 128GB specs

BuildOSAndroid 10 OS
UIFuntouch 10.0
Dimensions162 x 76.5 x 9.1 mm
Weight197 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColoursDazzle Blue, Moonstone White
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.35 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
ChipsetMediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm)
GPUPowerVR GE8320
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.5 Inches
Resolution720 x 1560 Pixels (~266 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
CameraMainQuad Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, (wide), PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video
Front8 MP, (wide), Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS
RadioFM Radio
USB2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Plastic back, Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Battery charging 10W

