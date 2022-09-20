Vivo Y32t price in Pakistan & features

6.51-inch HD+ IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen.

Fast 18W charging fills it in minutes.

Vivo offers 8 GB RAM.

Vivo Y32t: A Budget Phone! Vivo introduced Y32t in China, and it will soon be accessible outside. Vivo’s new Y32t follows the Y52t. The phone has two CPU options, an HD+ display, and other features. The Samsung Y32t may need such a change with its 6.51-inch HD+ IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen. The Y32elegant t’s and acceptable body design makes it comfy to carry. The phone’s beauty blooms in your hands. Vivo’s Y32t has an all-day nonstop battery. The 5000 mAh battery can last all day. Fast 18W charging fills it in minutes. Vivo Y32t sports a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Touching a button unlocks the phone instantaneously, and facial recognition lets the Vivo snappy Y32t unlock with a blink. The phone’s 256GB storage makes photographs and videos portable. Vivo offers 8 GB RAM with Helio G70 in Y32t and Snapdragon 680 in another model. It ensures Vivo Y32seamless t’s operation. When Vivo launches the Y32t, Samsung and other smartphone companies may unveil new features and specs.

Vivo Y32t price in Pakistan

The Vivo Y32t price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 34,999/-

Vivo Y32t specs

Build OS Android 11 OS UI Origin OS Ocean Dimensions 163.96 x 75. 20 x 8.28 mm Weight 179 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Midnight black, Light Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800) Processor CPU Octa Core Chipset Helio G70 GPU ARM Mali-G52 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.5 Inches Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.1 Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main Dual 13 MP, f/2.2, (wide), AF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash Features Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 8 MP, f/1.8, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Plastic back, Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 18W

