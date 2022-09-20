Advertisement
Vivo Y32t price in Pakistan & features

Vivo Y32t price in Pakistan & features

  • 6.51-inch HD+ IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen.
  • Fast 18W charging fills it in minutes.
  • Vivo offers 8 GB RAM.
Vivo Y32t: A Budget Phone! Vivo introduced Y32t in China, and it will soon be accessible outside. Vivo’s new Y32t follows the Y52t. The phone has two CPU options, an HD+ display, and other features. The Samsung Y32t may need such a change with its 6.51-inch HD+ IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen. The Y32elegant t’s and acceptable body design makes it comfy to carry. The phone’s beauty blooms in your hands. Vivo’s Y32t has an all-day nonstop battery. The 5000 mAh battery can last all day. Fast 18W charging fills it in minutes. Vivo Y32t sports a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Touching a button unlocks the phone instantaneously, and facial recognition lets the Vivo snappy Y32t unlock with a blink. The phone’s 256GB storage makes photographs and videos portable. Vivo offers 8 GB RAM with Helio G70 in Y32t and Snapdragon 680 in another model. It ensures Vivo Y32seamless t’s operation. When Vivo launches the Y32t, Samsung and other smartphone companies may unveil new features and specs.

Vivo Y32t price in Pakistan

The Vivo Y32t price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 34,999/-

Vivo Y32t specs

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIOrigin OS Ocean
Dimensions163.96 x 75.20 x 8.28 mm
Weight179 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsMidnight black, Light Blue
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800)
ProcessorCPUOcta Core
ChipsetHelio G70
GPUARM Mali-G52
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.5 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.1
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMainDual 13 MP, f/2.2, (wide), AF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash
FeaturesPanorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP, f/1.8, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Plastic back, Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 18W
