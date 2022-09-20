Vivo Y32t price in Pakistan & features

Oppo F21s Pro 5G price In Pakistan & features
Vivo Y32t: A Budget Phone! Vivo introduced Y32t in China, and it will soon be accessible outside. Vivo’s new Y32t follows the Y52t. The phone has two CPU options, an HD+ display, and other features. The Samsung Y32t may need such a change with its 6.51-inch HD+ IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen. The Y32elegant t’s and acceptable body design makes it comfy to carry. The phone’s beauty blooms in your hands. Vivo’s Y32t has an all-day nonstop battery. The 5000 mAh battery can last all day. Fast 18W charging fills it in minutes. Vivo Y32t sports a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Touching a button unlocks the phone instantaneously, and facial recognition lets the Vivo snappy Y32t unlock with a blink. The phone’s 256GB storage makes photographs and videos portable. Vivo offers 8 GB RAM with Helio G70 in Y32t and Snapdragon 680 in another model. It ensures Vivo Y32seamless t’s operation. When Vivo launches the Y32t, Samsung and other smartphone companies may unveil new features and specs.
The Vivo Y32t price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 34,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|Origin OS Ocean
|Dimensions
|163.96 x 75.20 x 8.28 mm
|Weight
|179 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Midnight black, Light Blue
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa Core
|Chipset
|Helio G70
|GPU
|ARM Mali-G52
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.5 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.1
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Dual 13 MP, f/2.2, (wide), AF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash
|Features
|Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|8 MP, f/1.8, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front + Plastic back, Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 18W
