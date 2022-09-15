Vivo Y51 price in Pakistan & full specs

Vivo, a Chinese smartphone manufacturer, is developing a new device in its Y-series line.

The Vivo Y51 has a 6.38-inch screen with a 1080 x 2400 resolution.

It will be powered by a mid-range Snapdragon 665 processor.

Smart technology on the Vivo Y51 is currently available.

The new phone will be called the Vivo Y51 and will be reasonably priced.

The company’s upcoming smartphone, the Vivo Y51, will be powered by a mid-range Snapdragon 665 processor.

The next smartphone from the company will boast a Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen. The Vivo Y51 has a 6.38-inch screen with a 1080 x 2400 resolution.

Vivo Y51 price in Pakistan

Vivo Y51 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 32,999/-

Vivo Y51 specs

Build OS Android 10 OS UI Funtouch 10.0 Dimensions 159.25 x 75.19 x 8.68 mm Weight 186 g SIM Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM) Colours Mystic Black, Jazzy Blue, Dreamy White Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300) Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.0 GHz Kryo 260 Gold + 4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Silver) Chipset Qualcomm SDM665 Snapdragon 665 (11 nm) GPU Adreno 610 Display Technology Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.4 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 Pixels (~403 PPI) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main Quad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8 + 8 MP, f/2.2 + 2 MP, f/2.4 + 2 MP, f/2.4, LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected]; gyro-EIS) Front 16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), 1/3.06 Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct , hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh – Fast battery charging 18W

