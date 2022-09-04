Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Vivo Y51s price in Pakistan & features

Vivo Y51s price in Pakistan & features

Articles
Advertisement
Vivo Y51s price in Pakistan & features

Vivo Y51s price in Pakistan & features

Advertisement
  • It will be fueled with a non-removable Li-Po 5000 mAh battery.
  • Side-mounted fingerprint scanner will enable the smartphone more secure to use.
  • The newest processor, the Snapdragon 662 chipset.
Advertisement

smart technology Vivo’s Y51s, a model with potent specifications, was unveiled yesterday, on the 24th of this month. The phone’s specifications appear to be pretty remarkable. The newest processor, the Snapdragon 662 chipset, powers the new Vivo Y51s. This is a powerful chipset that powers mid-range mobile devices. So, you may anticipate top-notch performance. The upcoming Vivo Y51s will offer its consumers a top-notch networking arrangement, so they won’t experience any troubles with slow internet speed since it also supports 4G. The phone’s RAM capacity is enough. The Y51s from Vivo, which will be released soon, has 8 gigabytes of RAM.

Vivo Y51s price in Pakistan

Vivo Y51s price in Pakistan is Rs. 35,999./-

Vivo Y51s specs

BuildOSAndroid 10.0 OS
UIFuntouch 11
Dimensions162 x 76.6 x 8.5 mm
Weight190 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsTitanium SapphireCrystal Symphony
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A77 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A76)
ChipsetSnapdragon 662
GPUAdreno 610
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.6 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2408 Pixels (~401 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected][email protected]; gyro-EIS)
Front16 MP, f/2.0
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
USBUSB Type-C port
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted)), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable) 5000 mAh
– Fast battery charging 18W

Also Read

Vivo Y51 price in Pakistan & features
Vivo Y51 price in Pakistan & features

Vivo is working on the Y51. There is a ton of information...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Samsung Galaxy M04 Costs Just $104 with large Battery
Samsung Galaxy M04 Costs Just $104 with large Battery
Xiaomi's next-generation phones will be water-resistant
Xiaomi's next-generation phones will be water-resistant
Vivo V23e price in Pakistan and specifications
Vivo V23e price in Pakistan and specifications
Oppo A33 price in Pakistan and specifications
Oppo A33 price in Pakistan and specifications
Oppo A73 price in Pakistan & specifications
Oppo A73 price in Pakistan & specifications
Samsung Galaxy A32 price in Pakistan and specifications
Samsung Galaxy A32 price in Pakistan and specifications
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story