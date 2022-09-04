Vivo Y51s price in Pakistan & features

Vivo Y51 price in Pakistan & features
Vivo is working on the Y51. There is a ton of information...
smart technology Vivo’s Y51s, a model with potent specifications, was unveiled yesterday, on the 24th of this month. The phone’s specifications appear to be pretty remarkable. The newest processor, the Snapdragon 662 chipset, powers the new Vivo Y51s. This is a powerful chipset that powers mid-range mobile devices. So, you may anticipate top-notch performance. The upcoming Vivo Y51s will offer its consumers a top-notch networking arrangement, so they won’t experience any troubles with slow internet speed since it also supports 4G. The phone’s RAM capacity is enough. The Y51s from Vivo, which will be released soon, has 8 gigabytes of RAM.
Vivo Y51s price in Pakistan is Rs. 35,999./-
|Build
|OS
|Android 10.0 OS
|UI
|Funtouch 11
|Dimensions
|162 x 76.6 x 8.5 mm
|Weight
|190 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Titanium Sapphire, Crystal Symphony
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A77 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A76)
|Chipset
|Snapdragon 662
|GPU
|Adreno 610
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.6 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2408 Pixels (~401 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected]; gyro-EIS)
|Front
|16 MP, f/2.0
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
|USB
|USB Type-C port
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted)), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable) 5000 mAh
|– Fast battery charging 18W
