Vivo Y51s price in Pakistan & features

It will be fueled with a non-removable Li-Po 5000 mAh battery.

Side-mounted fingerprint scanner will enable the smartphone more secure to use.

The newest processor, the Snapdragon 662 chipset.

smart technology Vivo’s Y51s, a model with potent specifications, was unveiled yesterday, on the 24th of this month. The phone’s specifications appear to be pretty remarkable. The newest processor, the Snapdragon 662 chipset, powers the new Vivo Y51s. This is a powerful chipset that powers mid-range mobile devices. So, you may anticipate top-notch performance. The upcoming Vivo Y51s will offer its consumers a top-notch networking arrangement, so they won’t experience any troubles with slow internet speed since it also supports 4G. The phone’s RAM capacity is enough. The Y51s from Vivo, which will be released soon, has 8 gigabytes of RAM.

Vivo Y51s price in Pakistan

Vivo Y51s price in Pakistan is Rs. 35,999./-

Vivo Y51s specs

Build OS Android 10.0 OS UI Funtouch 11 Dimensions 162 x 76.6 x 8.5 mm Weight 190 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Titanium Sapphire , Crystal Symphony Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1 (2100), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A77 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A76) Chipset Snapdragon 662 GPU Adreno 610 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.6 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2408 Pixels (~401 PPI) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSD Card , (supports up to 1TB) Camera Main Triple Camera: 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected]; gyro-EIS) Front 16 MP, f/2.0 Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO USB USB Type-C port NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted)), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable) 5000 mAh – Fast battery charging 18W

