Vivo Y51s price in Pakistan & full specs

The new Vivo Y51s smartphone will be available on the market. The Snapdragon 662 chipset, which powers the new Vivo Y51s, powers the new Vivo Y51s.
This chipset runs midrange phones. Expect a top-notch performance.
The Vivo Y51s has a high-end connectivity arrangement and supports 4G, so users won’t have internet speed concerns.
Phone RAM is sufficient. Vivo’s Y51s has 8GB of RAM, making it a high-end smartphone.
The next smartphone will have huge storage space. Vivo’s Y51s will have 128GB of storage.
The new Vivo phone has a 6.6-inch screen with a 1080 x 2408 resolution. The phone is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery.
Vivo Y51s price in Pakistan is Rs. 35,999./-
|Build
|OS
|Android 10.0 OS
|UI
|Funtouch 11
|Dimensions
|162 x 76.6 x 8.5 mm
|Weight
|190 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colours
|Titanium Sapphire, Crystal Symphony
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A77 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A76)
|Chipset
|Snapdragon 662
|GPU
|Adreno 610
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.6 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2408 Pixels (~401 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected]; gyro-EIS)
|Front
|16 MP, f/2.0
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
|USB
|USB Type-C port
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted)), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable) 5000 mAh
|– Fast battery charging 18W
