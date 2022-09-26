Advertisement
Vivo Y51s price in Pakistan & full specs

  • The new Vivo Y51s has a 6.6-inch screen with a 1080 x 2408 resolution.
  • The phone is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery and will have 128GB of storage.
  • Vivo’s Y51s will have 128GB of storage.
The new Vivo Y51s smartphone will be available on the market. The Snapdragon 662 chipset, which powers the new Vivo Y51s, powers the new Vivo Y51s.

This chipset runs midrange phones. Expect a top-notch performance.

The Vivo Y51s has a high-end connectivity arrangement and supports 4G, so users won’t have internet speed concerns.

Phone RAM is sufficient. Vivo’s Y51s has 8GB of RAM, making it a high-end smartphone.

The next smartphone will have huge storage space. Vivo’s Y51s will have 128GB of storage.

The new Vivo phone has a 6.6-inch screen with a 1080 x 2408 resolution. The phone is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery.

Vivo Y51s price in Pakistan

Vivo Y51s price in Pakistan is Rs. 35,999./-

Vivo Y51s specs

BuildOSAndroid 10.0 OS
UIFuntouch 11
Dimensions162 x 76.6 x 8.5 mm
Weight190 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColoursTitanium Sapphire, Crystal Symphony
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A77 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A76)
ChipsetSnapdragon 662
GPUAdreno 610
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.6 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2408 Pixels (~401 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected][email protected]; gyro-EIS)
Front16 MP, f/2.0
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
USBUSB Type-C port
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted)), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable) 5000 mAh
– Fast battery charging 18W

