Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Vivo Y52t price in Pakistan & features

Vivo Y52t price in Pakistan & features

Articles
Advertisement
Vivo Y52t price in Pakistan & features

Vivo Y52t price in Pakistan & features

Advertisement
  •  Processor features 2x 2.27GHz ARM Cortex-A76
  • Vivo Y525,000 t’s mAh battery supports 10W charging.
  • The phone sports a 3.5mm headphone connector.
Advertisement

Vivo is releasing a new budget-friendly smartphone, Y52t. Vivo unveiled their newest model. It’s a good midrange phone. MediaTek’s Dimensity 700 powers the latest model. Processor features 2x 2.27GHz ARM Cortex-A76 and 6x 2.0GHz ARM Cortex-A55 cores. Mali-G57 MC2 at 950MHz is the graphics interface. Vivo Y52t sports 6.56-inch HD+ IPS LCD display. It’s 600 nit bright and 60Hz. Vivo Y525,000 t’s mAh battery supports 10W charging. Android 12-based OriginOS Ocean will come preinstalled. The phone sports a 3.5mm headphone connector, fingerprint reader, and 5G.

Vivo Y52t price in Pakistan

The Vivo Y52t price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 48,999/-

Vivo Y52t specs

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIOrigin OS Ocean
Dimensions164 x 75.9 x 8.5 mm
Weight198 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlack, Blue, Silver
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300)
5G Band5G SA/NSA
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediaTek MT6833 Dimensity 700 (7 nm)
GPUMali-G57 MC2
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.56 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~267 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in128/256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMainDual 13 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE, aptX HD
GPSYes + A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
RadioFM Radio (Unspecified)
USBUSB Type-C, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, plastic frame, plastic back, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
Advertisement

Also Read

Sony Xperia 10 III price in Pakistan & features
Sony Xperia 10 III price in Pakistan & features

This smartphone will sport a 2.0 GHz Octa-Core processor. . This smartphone...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story