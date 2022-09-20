Vivo Y52t price in Pakistan & features

Sony Xperia 10 III price in Pakistan & features
Vivo is releasing a new budget-friendly smartphone, Y52t. Vivo unveiled their newest model. It’s a good midrange phone. MediaTek’s Dimensity 700 powers the latest model. Processor features 2x 2.27GHz ARM Cortex-A76 and 6x 2.0GHz ARM Cortex-A55 cores. Mali-G57 MC2 at 950MHz is the graphics interface. Vivo Y52t sports 6.56-inch HD+ IPS LCD display. It’s 600 nit bright and 60Hz. Vivo Y525,000 t’s mAh battery supports 10W charging. Android 12-based OriginOS Ocean will come preinstalled. The phone sports a 3.5mm headphone connector, fingerprint reader, and 5G.
The Vivo Y52t price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 48,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|Origin OS Ocean
|Dimensions
|164 x 75.9 x 8.5 mm
|Weight
|198 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Silver
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300)
|5G Band
|5G SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|MediaTek MT6833 Dimensity 700 (7 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.56 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 Pixels (~267 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128/256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Dual 13 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE, aptX HD
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
|Radio
|FM Radio (Unspecified)
|USB
|USB Type-C, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front, plastic frame, plastic back, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
