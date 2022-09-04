vivo y53s price in Pakistan & features

Advertisement
  • The phone is fueled with Li-Po Non-removable.
  • Fast charging of 33W.
  • The Display of the phone is 6.58 inches long.
smart technology On the Y53s, Vivo is working. A new iteration of the Y-series smartphone from the Chinese manufacturer Vivo, which was first introduced four years ago. This brand-new smartphone will be known as the Vivo Y53s and is an affordable device with 4G connectivity. The Mediatek Helio G80 (12 nm) chipset will power the new smartphone when it is released. The user will get strong results from the device with this CPU. A new Octa-Core processor powers the Vivo Y53s, a smartphone from the company. The phone’s display measures 6.58 inches in length, and the Vivo Y53s’s special feature is that it will sport an IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen panel, the most potent display on the market.

vivo y53s price in Pakistan

Vivo Y53s price in Pakistan is Rs. 40,999/-

vivo y53s specs

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIFuntouch OS 11.1
Dimensions164 x 75.46 x 8.38mm
Weight190 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsFantastic Rainbow, Deep Sea Blue
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediatek Helio G80 (12 nm)
GPUMali-G52 MC2
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.58 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2408 Pixels (~401 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM (+4GB Extended RAM after Upgrade)
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.97, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS)
Front16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
RadioFM Radio (Unspecified)
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side monted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 33W
Advertisement

Read More News On
Read More News On

Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
