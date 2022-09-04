vivo y53s price in Pakistan & features

The phone is fueled with Li-Po Non-removable.

Fast charging of 33W.

The Display of the phone is 6.58 inches long.

smart technology On the Y53s, Vivo is working. A new iteration of the Y-series smartphone from the Chinese manufacturer Vivo, which was first introduced four years ago. This brand-new smartphone will be known as the Vivo Y53s and is an affordable device with 4G connectivity. The Mediatek Helio G80 (12 nm) chipset will power the new smartphone when it is released. The user will get strong results from the device with this CPU. A new Octa-Core processor powers the Vivo Y53s, a smartphone from the company. The phone’s display measures 6.58 inches in length, and the Vivo Y53s’s special feature is that it will sport an IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen panel, the most potent display on the market.

vivo y53s price in Pakistan

Vivo Y53s price in Pakistan is Rs. 40,999/-

vivo y53s specs

Build OS Android 11 OS UI Funtouch OS 11.1 Dimensions 164 x 75.46 x 8.38mm Weight 190 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Fantastic Rainbow, Deep Sea Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1 (2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Mediatek Helio G80 (12 nm) GPU Mali-G52 MC2 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.58 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2408 Pixels (~401 PPI) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM (+4GB Extended RAM after Upgrade) Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.97, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS) Front 16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO Radio FM Radio (Unspecified) USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side monted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 33W

