Vivo Y55 price in Pakistan & full specs

Vivo has released the Y55 smart phone to the market. The smartphone manufacturer Vivo has unveiled a new Y-series gadget. The next smartphone is a mid-ranger that was quietly unveiled in Taiwan.

The newcomer will be known as the Vivo Y55. The smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 4G, one of the most recent chipsets available for smartphones on the market.

The new Vivo Y55 comes with an Octa-Core CPU under the hood. This new incoming smartphone features a 6.44-inch screen size, which is a large-screen display, with an AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, and the Vivo Y55 will have a full-HD display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 Pixels.

This forthcoming gadget also includes an Adreno 610 GPU. The next new Vivo sharp Y55 will be packed with 8 gigabytes RAM, which is the greatest point of RAM used in this smartphone, therefore you can state that your phone will run at a super-fast pace due of its powerful RAM.

Vivo Y55 price in Pakistan

Price Price in Rs: 54,999 Price in USD: $273

Vivo Y55 full specs

Build OS Android 12 OS UI FuntouchOS 12 Dimensions 160.80 x 73.79 x 8.42mm Weight 182 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Midnight Galaxy, Ice Dawn Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800) Processor CPU Octa core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 265 + 4 x 1.9 GHz Kryo 265) Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 4G GPU Adreno 610 Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.4 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB) Camera Main Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), Dual LED Flash Features Night, Portrait, Photo, Double Exposure, Live Photo, Panorama, Slow Motion , Time-Lapse, Pro, Video Front 16 MP Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct , hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 44W