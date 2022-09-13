Advertisement
Vivo Y55 price in Pakistan & full specs

Vivo Y55

Vivo has released the Y55 smart phone to the market. The smartphone manufacturer Vivo has unveiled a new Y-series gadget. The next smartphone is a mid-ranger that was quietly unveiled in Taiwan.

The newcomer will be known as the Vivo Y55. The smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 4G, one of the most recent chipsets available for smartphones on the market.

The new Vivo Y55 comes with an Octa-Core CPU under the hood. This new incoming smartphone features a 6.44-inch screen size, which is a large-screen display, with an AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, and the Vivo Y55 will have a full-HD display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 Pixels.

This forthcoming gadget also includes an Adreno 610 GPU. The next new Vivo sharp Y55 will be packed with 8 gigabytes RAM, which is the greatest point of RAM used in this smartphone, therefore you can state that your phone will run at a super-fast pace due of its powerful RAM.

Vivo Y55 price in Pakistan

Price

Price in Rs: 54,999     Price in USD: $273

Vivo Y55 full specs

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
UIFuntouchOS 12
Dimensions160.80 x 73.79 x 8.42mm
Weight182 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsMidnight Galaxy, Ice Dawn
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800)
ProcessorCPUOcta core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 265 + 4 x 1.9 GHz Kryo 265)
ChipsetQualcomm Snapdragon 680 4G
GPUAdreno 610
DisplayTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.4 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), Dual LED Flash
FeaturesNight, Portrait, Photo, Double Exposure, Live Photo, Panorama, Slow Motion, Time-Lapse, Pro, Video
Front16 MP
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 44W
