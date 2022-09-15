Advertisement
Vivo Y71t price in Pakistan & features

Vivo Y71t price in Pakistan & features.

One of Vivo’s latest smartphones will be the Y71t. The phone will have 128GB of internal storage and 8GB of RAM. It won’t just be a midrange smartphone.

This smartphone will feature the gaming-focused Dimensity 810 5G (6 nm) chipset. With this RAM, gaming will not be a problem.

Video games can be played at higher graphic settings. This chipset is typically found in mid-range smartphones.

The Vivo Y71t is capable of multitasking and won’t cause your apps to lag. The phone’s 4000 mAh battery will be plenty to keep you going for more than a day.

These cameras work well. In good illumination, they will perform well.

Vivo Y71t price in Pakistan

The Vivo Y71t expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 49,999.

Vivo Y71t Specifications

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIOrigin OS 1.0
Dimensions160.6 x 73.9 x 7.7mm
Weight166 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlue, Aurora
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300)
5G Band5G SA/NSA
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.4 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediaTek Dimensity 810 5G (6 nm)
GPUARM Mali-G57
DisplayTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.44 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
Extra Features430 nits (typ), 600 nits (HBM)
MemoryBuilt-in128/256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.1
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMainDual Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, LED Flash
FeaturesISO, Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS)
Front16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, Plastic back, Plastic frame, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non-removable), 4000 mAh
– Fast charging 44W, 70% in 33 min (advertised)
Price

Price in Rs: Coming Soon    (Expected Rs: 49,999)   Price in USD: $NA
