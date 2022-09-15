Vivo Y71t price in Pakistan & features.

One of Vivo’s latest smartphones will be the Y71t. The phone will have 128GB of internal storage and 8GB of RAM. It won’t just be a midrange smartphone.

This smartphone will feature the gaming-focused Dimensity 810 5G (6 nm) chipset. With this RAM, gaming will not be a problem.

Video games can be played at higher graphic settings. This chipset is typically found in mid-range smartphones.

The Vivo Y71t is capable of multitasking and won’t cause your apps to lag. The phone’s 4000 mAh battery will be plenty to keep you going for more than a day.

These cameras work well. In good illumination, they will perform well.

Vivo Y71t price in Pakistan

The Vivo Y71t expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 49,999.

Vivo Y71t Specifications

Build OS Android 11 OS UI Origin OS 1.0 Dimensions 160.6 x 73.9 x 7.7mm Weight 166 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Blue, Aurora Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300) 5G Band 5G SA/NSA Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.4 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G (6 nm) GPU ARM Mali-G57 Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.44 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI) Extra Features 430 nits (typ), 600 nits (HBM) Memory Built-in 128/256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.1 Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main Dual Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, LED Flash Features ISO, Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS) Front 16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct , hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, Plastic back, Plastic frame, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non-removable), 4000 mAh – Fast charging 44W, 70% in 33 min ( advertised )

Advertisement Price Price in Rs: Coming Soon (Expected Rs: 49,999) Price in USD: $NA

