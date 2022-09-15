Vivo Y71t price in Pakistan & features.

Vivo Y51 price in Pakistan & full specs
Vivo, a Chinese smartphone manufacturer, is developing a new device in its...
One of Vivo’s latest smartphones will be the Y71t. The phone will have 128GB of internal storage and 8GB of RAM. It won’t just be a midrange smartphone.
This smartphone will feature the gaming-focused Dimensity 810 5G (6 nm) chipset. With this RAM, gaming will not be a problem.
Video games can be played at higher graphic settings. This chipset is typically found in mid-range smartphones.
The Vivo Y71t is capable of multitasking and won’t cause your apps to lag. The phone’s 4000 mAh battery will be plenty to keep you going for more than a day.
These cameras work well. In good illumination, they will perform well.
The Vivo Y71t expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 49,999.
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|Origin OS 1.0
|Dimensions
|160.6 x 73.9 x 7.7mm
|Weight
|166 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Blue, Aurora
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300)
|5G Band
|5G SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.4 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G (6 nm)
|GPU
|ARM Mali-G57
|Display
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.44 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
|Extra Features
|430 nits (typ), 600 nits (HBM)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128/256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.1
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Dual Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, LED Flash
|Features
|ISO, Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS)
|Front
|16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front, Plastic back, Plastic frame, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non-removable), 4000 mAh
|– Fast charging 44W, 70% in 33 min (advertised)
Advertisement
Price
|Price in Rs: Coming Soon (Expected Rs: 49,999) Price in USD: $NA
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.