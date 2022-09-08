Vivo Y75s price in Pakistan & specs

Smartphone has got a full HD display with a resolution of 1080 x 2408 Pixels.

The Vivo has got an Android 11 operating system in Y75s.

There is a fast battery charging of 18W.

Advertisement

Vivo, a Chinese business, will shortly release the Y75s to the market. Vivo is developing a new handset in its Y-series. The Vivo Y75s, a high-end smartphone, will be the newcomer. The next smartphone will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset. This is a strong processor capable of handling all of the specifications of high-end smartphones. An Octa-Core CPU is built beneath the hood of this Vivo Y75s to provide extra power. The gadget also contains an ARM Mali-G57 GPU. The smartphone received the IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen display, which is distinctive to this brand’s smartphones. This smartphone has a screen size of 6.58 inches.

Vivo Y75s price in Pakistan

Vivo Y75s price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 54,999/-

Vivo Y75s specs

Build OS Android 11 OS UI Origin OS Ocean Dimensions 164 x 75.3 x 8.5 mm Weight 193 g SIM Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM) Colors Black, Gradient Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1 (2100), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300) 5G Band SA/NSA Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset MediaTek MT6833 Dimensity 700 (7 nm ) GPU Mali-G57 MC2 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.58 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2408 Pixels (~401 PPI) Extra Features 90Hz refresh rate Memory Built-in 256GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM, UFS 2.2 Card microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot) Camera Main Triple camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash Features Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected], gyro-EIS) Front 8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth 5.1, A2DP, LE, aptX HD GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5g Capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3 /WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, glass back, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 18W

Also Read Xiaomi 13 Ultra price in Pakistan & specs Xiaomi's 13 Ultra includes a 3.19 GHz Octa-Core processor. A powerful chipset...