Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Vivo Y75s price in Pakistan & specs

Vivo Y75s price in Pakistan & specs

Articles
Advertisement
Vivo Y75s price in Pakistan & specs

Vivo Y75s price in Pakistan & specs

Advertisement
  • Smartphone has got a full HD display with a resolution of 1080 x 2408 Pixels.
  • The Vivo has got an Android 11 operating system in Y75s.
  • There is a fast battery charging of 18W.
Advertisement

Vivo, a Chinese business, will shortly release the Y75s to the market. Vivo is developing a new handset in its Y-series. The Vivo Y75s, a high-end smartphone, will be the newcomer. The next smartphone will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset. This is a strong processor capable of handling all of the specifications of high-end smartphones. An Octa-Core CPU is built beneath the hood of this Vivo Y75s to provide extra power. The gadget also contains an ARM Mali-G57 GPU. The smartphone received the IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen display, which is distinctive to this brand’s smartphones. This smartphone has a screen size of 6.58 inches.

Vivo Y75s price in Pakistan

Vivo Y75s price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 54,999/-

Vivo Y75s specs

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIOrigin OS Ocean
Dimensions164 x 75.3 x 8.5 mm
Weight193 g
SIMHybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlack, Gradient
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300)
5G BandSA/NSA
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediaTek MT6833 Dimensity 700 (7 nm)
GPUMali-G57 MC2
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.58 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2408 Pixels (~401 PPI)
Extra Features90Hz refresh rate
MemoryBuilt-in256GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM, UFS 2.2
CardmicroSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
CameraMainTriple camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected][email protected], gyro-EIS)
Front8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth5.1, A2DP, LE, aptX HD
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5g Capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, glass back, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 18W

Also Read

Xiaomi 13 Ultra price in Pakistan & specs
Xiaomi 13 Ultra price in Pakistan & specs

Xiaomi's 13 Ultra includes a 3.19 GHz Octa-Core processor. A powerful chipset...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 price in Pakistan and specifications
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 price in Pakistan and specifications
Xiaomi's Mini PC includes 16GB RAM, 512GB storage, and costs $570
Xiaomi's Mini PC includes 16GB RAM, 512GB storage, and costs $570
Vivo y20 price in Pakistan and specifications
Vivo y20 price in Pakistan and specifications
Oppo F17 Pro price in Pakistan and specifications
Oppo F17 Pro price in Pakistan and specifications
Samsung Galaxy A52 price in Pakistan & specifications
Samsung Galaxy A52 price in Pakistan & specifications
Elon Musk lost Title of being World's Richest Person
Elon Musk lost Title of being World's Richest Person
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story