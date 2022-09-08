Vivo Y75s price in Pakistan & specs

Xiaomi 13 Ultra price in Pakistan & specs
Vivo, a Chinese business, will shortly release the Y75s to the market. Vivo is developing a new handset in its Y-series. The Vivo Y75s, a high-end smartphone, will be the newcomer. The next smartphone will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset. This is a strong processor capable of handling all of the specifications of high-end smartphones. An Octa-Core CPU is built beneath the hood of this Vivo Y75s to provide extra power. The gadget also contains an ARM Mali-G57 GPU. The smartphone received the IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen display, which is distinctive to this brand’s smartphones. This smartphone has a screen size of 6.58 inches.
Vivo Y75s price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 54,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|Origin OS Ocean
|Dimensions
|164 x 75.3 x 8.5 mm
|Weight
|193 g
|SIM
|Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Black, Gradient
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300)
|5G Band
|SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|MediaTek MT6833 Dimensity 700 (7 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.58 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2408 Pixels (~401 PPI)
|Extra Features
|90Hz refresh rate
|Memory
|Built-in
|256GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM, UFS 2.2
|Card
|microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash
|Features
|Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected], gyro-EIS)
|Front
|8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|5.1, A2DP, LE, aptX HD
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5g Capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front, glass back, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 18W
