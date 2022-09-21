Watch: Cars crushed by first ever electric monster truck.

A monster truck was seen smashing automobiles as part of a free Detroit Auto Show.

Bigfoot 20 is the first electric monster truck in the world.

The Ford-built vehicle runs “pure methanol,” its proprietor said.

Visitors flocked to the scene in order to capture the action on their phones and take pictures of Bigfoot 20, the first electric monster truck in the world, as a monster truck was seen smashing automobiles as part of a free Detroit Auto Show.

The powerful vehicle that weighs more than 5,000 kg was created ten years ago. According to Gulf Today, it made its public premiere in 2012 and is now the sole battery-powered monster truck.

Elliott Miller, the proprietor and event producer of Monster Truck Throwdown, said that the Ford-built vehicle runs “pure methanol.”

It might be the sole electrified monster truck, according to Miller.

He informed the reporters that he wasn’t sure if his “Sinistar” truck would “become its own class” after destroying numerous cars with it.

Residents are happy to see the Auto Show back after the pandemic, electric or not.

76-year-old local stated he had been going to the show since he was 13 years old.

