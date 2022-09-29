Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Watch: Robot runs 100 m in 24.73 seconds; sets record

Watch: Robot runs 100 m in 24.73 seconds; sets record

Articles
Advertisement
Watch: Robot runs 100 m in 24.73 seconds; sets record

Watch: Robot runs 100 m in 24.73 seconds; sets record.

Advertisement
  • An Oregon State University robot has broken the world record for bipedal robot 100-meter dash.
  • Cassie broke the previous record by completing the course in 24.73 seconds.
  • The robot’s knees bend like those of an ostrich, and it runs five kilometers in 53 minutes.
Advertisement

According to a news release from Oregon State University (OSU), a robot it designed, beat the previous record for the quickest bipedal robot 100-meter dash by completing the course in under 24.73 seconds.

At OSU’s Whyte Track and Field Center, a mechanical sprinter going by the name of Cassie broke the previous record without falling.

According to the press statement, the robot lacks “eyes,” a camera, and sensors.

“The robot’s knees bend like those of an ostrich.”

Professor of robotics at Oregon State Jonathan Hurst oversaw Cassie’s development, and she ran five kilometers in just 53 minutes in 2021.

Advertisement

In the Dynamic Robotics and AI Lab at Oregon State, Cassie, introduced in 2017, has sparked additional investigations into machine learning possibilities.

The project’s leader, graduate student Devin Crowley, stated that years of work were put into setting the world record.

He continued, “Cassie has been a platform for cutting-edge research in robot learning for locomotion.”

According to the Guinness World Record, the race wasn’t a straightforward one-way in which Cassie could go 100 meters and collide.

Once it had crossed the finish line, the robot had to resume its upright position.

 

Advertisement

Also Read

A teenager sets Guinness World Record for number of socks worn in 30 seconds
A teenager sets Guinness World Record for number of socks worn in 30 seconds

Carolena Kruse of Calgary, Canada, sets a Guinness World Record. The 14-year-old...

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story