Watch: Robot runs 100 m in 24.73 seconds; sets record.

An Oregon State University robot has broken the world record for bipedal robot 100-meter dash.

Cassie broke the previous record by completing the course in 24.73 seconds.

The robot’s knees bend like those of an ostrich, and it runs five kilometers in 53 minutes.

Advertisement

According to a news release from Oregon State University (OSU), a robot it designed, beat the previous record for the quickest bipedal robot 100-meter dash by completing the course in under 24.73 seconds.

At OSU’s Whyte Track and Field Center, a mechanical sprinter going by the name of Cassie broke the previous record without falling.

According to the press statement, the robot lacks “eyes,” a camera, and sensors.

“The robot’s knees bend like those of an ostrich.”

Professor of robotics at Oregon State Jonathan Hurst oversaw Cassie’s development, and she ran five kilometers in just 53 minutes in 2021.

Advertisement

In the Dynamic Robotics and AI Lab at Oregon State, Cassie, introduced in 2017, has sparked additional investigations into machine learning possibilities.

The project’s leader, graduate student Devin Crowley, stated that years of work were put into setting the world record.

He continued, “Cassie has been a platform for cutting-edge research in robot learning for locomotion.”

According to the Guinness World Record, the race wasn’t a straightforward one-way in which Cassie could go 100 meters and collide.

Once it had crossed the finish line, the robot had to resume its upright position.

Advertisement

Also Read A teenager sets Guinness World Record for number of socks worn in 30 seconds Carolena Kruse of Calgary, Canada, sets a Guinness World Record. The 14-year-old...