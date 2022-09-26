WhatsApp is adding voice messages to status updates

Voice messages can now be added to someone’s status.

It uses the text-based status update screen and adds a voice recording button.

To record, press it and start speaking, like a WhatsApp voice message.

Advertisement

I’m curious how this feature was conceived and implemented. Were the creators thinking about Clubhouse or Twitter’s Spaces push? It would be comical if WhatsApp and its creators jumped on a bandwagon that’s on its way to breaking down.

The clubhouse isn’t as popular as it once was due to the novelty wearing off and an influx of nationalists and white power adherents. No one wants Twitter to have a podcast add-on, hurting Spaces.

As a civilization, we probably went wrong the moment podcasts became monetized.

WhatsApp’s audio statuses aren’t as inspired by Clubhouse because they’re not live and may be time-limited.

Rarely do people record hours-long voice messages on the social media messaging platform, but I’m sure at least one person has tried this. Voice messages can now be added to someone’s status.

This new addition was first heard of in the 2.22.16.3 release, according to WABetaInfo.

Advertisement

I’m counting the last update as its first official sighting because there was no interface.

Users can’t access the beta since the feature is in development. WAB has the current version; however, the UI isn’t fresh.

It uses the text-based status update screen and adds a voice recording button.

To record, press it and start speaking, like a WhatsApp voice message.

Since the feature is still in development with no release date, the final product may look very different.

Also Read Oppo F19 price in Pakistan & specifications The Oppo F19 is powered by an octa-core processor from Qualcomm called...