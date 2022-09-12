WhatsApp Is Developing iPhone Camera Shortcut

It is now updating to version 22.19.0.75.

WhatsApp, a messaging service owned by Meta, is constantly adding new features for the benefit of its customers. According to the most recent sources, WhatsApp is currently developing a feature that would provide iPhone users a new camera shortcut in their app.

The social messaging industry leader has reportedly just filed a new upgrade via the TestFlight beta Program, according to the most current reports by WABetaInfo. It is now updating to version 22.19.0.75. The TestFlight build is 22.19.0, whereas the most recent version shown in the WhatsApp Settings is 2.22.19.75.

The location of the camera shortcut in the navigation bar was revealed via a screenshot that was posted online. Additionally, it will be visible to iPhone users in the future who can already start a community. It resembles the one used in the Android beta for WhatsApp perfectly. According to the complaints, a problem caused it to be temporarily removed in another update. This brand-new shortcut is currently being created.

Additionally, it is still hidden from users since WhatsApp intends to expose it in a subsequent software update. Let’s therefore wait and see what happens next.

In a future subscription service from WhatsApp for businesses, the company is also developing a new feature that will allow organizations to manage chats from their connected devices. This month it was announced sooner. In the future, under this new optional subscription plan, WhatsApp Premium customers will be able to make use of extra capabilities like the capacity to build a bespoke business connection and link up to 10 devices to their accounts.

The dominant social messaging platform is currently testing a number of new features that will undoubtedly enhance user experience. So, keep checking for updates to learn more about the new features and changes coming soon.

