WhatsApp now allows users to send each other links to video calls

Messaging service Meta seems to want to add video conferencing to its list of things it can do.

It is adding one-tap sharing links for WhatsApp video calls.

The company has not revealed any other information, such as who will have access to the connections or any restrictions.

Google Meet, Skype, Teams, and Zoom are the first programmes that come to mind whenever we consider holding a formal meeting. Have you ever considered using WhatsApp for a formal meeting? Most people, I think, would say no, and the reasons are easy to see. 1) We use WhatsApp as a way to talk to people we care about right away. 2) It only lets up to eight people join video calls, which isn't very many.

Once WhatsApp was excited by Telegram’s new features and attempted to absorb them all, but now it seems it wants to replicate the video conferencing service snatching its spotlight. For this reason, Zuckerberg said that the company is trying out a limit of 32 participants. Also, in just a few days, the company will start sending out call links that can be easily shared with people who aren’t even on your list of contacts. People could easily join the meeting with this link.

In addition to this, the business has not revealed any other information, such as who will have access to the connections or any restrictions that may apply, but I assume that the features will be fairly similar to those of Google Meet and therefore we have a good idea of how they will operate.

It’s understandable that Meta would want to emulate the success of its competitors, but I think it should have done it with its own unique spin. But we can see that scheduling video calls is a good thing about this feature. We forget to make time for our loved ones sometimes because we are so busy. So, this feature would make it easier for people to talk to each other.