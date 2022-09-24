WhatsApp to allow tablet pairing as secondary devices soon.

WhatsApp intends to formally support connecting your tablet to your WhatsApp account.

All you need to do is download WhatsApp to your tablet and scan the QR code to sign in.

To migrate all of your chats and media to another device, you will need a working internet connection on your phone.

Soon, syncing your primary WhatsApp account with a tablet will be much simpler.

The messaging service intends to formally support connecting your tablet to your WhatsApp account. As usual, the WABetaInfo staff noticed the functionality.

Companion mode, a multi-device feature that enables you to sync your account to a separate mobile device, was first discovered in May of this year.

As seen in the most recent Android beta version, it appears that WhatsApp is bringing it to tablets as well.

It was previously thought that it would only be available for smartphones.

The feature will operate in the same way as WhatsApp Desktop, as the screenshot demonstrates.

When you use your primary WhatsApp account to scan this QR code from your smartphone, all of your communications will be synced between the two devices.

Once the two devices are synchronized, you can use WhatsApp on your tablet without an internet connection on your phone.

To migrate all of your chats and media to the secondary device, you will need a working internet connection on your phone.

Even if your primary smartphone is an iOS device, this will still function. It is not yet known if this will be accessible on iPads.

The function is currently in its early stages of development, so future improvements to the interface or support for other features are possible.

The new companion mode for Android tablets is currently only accessible to a small number of beta users, and it is unknown when it will become generally available.

Even so, it is undoubtedly in development and will eventually be made accessible to everyone.

