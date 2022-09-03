WhatsApp to no longer function on iPhone 5, 5c.

Apple will soon stop supporting WhatsApp on the iPhone 5 and iPhone 5c

WhatsApp for iOS will soon show users’ profile pictures in group chats.

Beta testers of WhatsApp for Android have already received this capability.

According to a recent rumor, iPhone models running iOS 10 or iOS 11 will shortly stop supporting WhatsApp.

According to reports, the modifications will go into effect on October 24. For users of earlier iPhone models to continue using WhatsApp, their devices must be updated to iOS 12 or later versions.

This action can compel owners of the iPhone 5 and iPhone 5c to upgrade to a newer iPhone model. According to a different report, updating these iPhone models to a fresh iOS version is not viable.

Apple will soon stop supporting WhatsApp on the iPhone 5 and iPhone 5c, according to a WABetaInfo report from May.

By October 24, WhatsApp may stop supporting iOS 10 and iOS 11, according to the report.

Users of the iPhone 5 and iPhone 5c may need to upgrade their phones’ hardware since an iOS version that supports WhatsApp cannot be installed without resorting to a hardware upgrade.

Users of iPhone 5s or later models can update to iOS 12 and keep receiving support for WhatsApp, nevertheless.

WhatsApp has updated its FAQ page to reflect these changes in its criteria.

iPhone users will need to install iOS 12 or a more recent upgrade in order to continue using the messaging service on their devices. In contrast, the software continues to support Android 4.1-based smartphones.

Most Apple customers shouldn’t have any issues with this update. According to their data, iOS 15 has been adopted by 89 percent of iPhone owners.

Furthermore, iOS 15 has been updated by 82% of all Apple users. Only 4% of users are on iOS 13 or an older version.

Go to Settings > General > Software Upgrade on your iPhone and choose the iOS version you want to install.

Additionally, it is said that WhatsApp is developing a feature that will display member profiles in group chats and make changes to the iOS app’s user interface.

The feature is rumored to be in development, and a release date has not yet been determined.

The information was released a few days after it was claimed that WhatsApp for iOS would include a feature that would let users check status updates within the conversation list.

In that group, your profile photo will appear next to any messages you have sent. At the moment, WhatsApp just displays the names of group members next to their messages.

According to the website, WhatsApp has filed a fresh update via the TestFlight beta Program, providing WhatsApp beta for iOS 22.18.0.72.

The statement continued, “Because there is no switch for it, it will always be activated by default for all group participants, there is no way to disable this function.”

There is no information on when this function will be accessible to regular users because, as previously noted, it is still in development.

Users can view a status update by clicking on a contact’s display image in the chat list, and they can mute all status updates to make them disappear.

Additionally, it has been suggested that WhatsApp may include a function that would allow users to restore unintentionally deleted chat conversations.

After a message is deleted, users are said to receive a snackbar at the bottom of the screen with the Delete for Me option, which may be used to provide users the option to recover the deleted message within a set amount of time.

