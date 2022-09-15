WhatsApp to release its first original film.

The trailer for Naija Odyssey, a new short film from Meta’s WhatsApp, has just been released.

It tells the story of Giannis Antetokounmpo, who was born in Greece to Nigerian parents.

The 12-minute film will be available on Amazon Prime Video on September 21.

The movie is a 12-minute short film that primarily tells Antetokounmpo’s life narrative.

Given that Antetokounmpo signed an endorsement agreement with WhatsApp in February, making him the social media platform’s first marketing spokesman, the movie appears to be effectively branded content.

Naija Odyssey may indicate that WhatsApp is investigating original material in some way, even if it’s simply for upcoming promotional chances, even though this isn’t exactly the same as Apple foraying into cinema and television with stuff like Coda and Ted Lasso.

The official synopsis of the movie, taken from the YouTube trailer, is as follows:

“The true story of a basketball star, Giannis Antetokounmpo, born in Greece to Nigerian parents. His whole life people have tried to tell him who he was. Now Giannis tells his ‘origin story of many origins’ as he reconciles his roots, birthplace, and sense of belonging between cross-cultural worlds.”

An international outlet reports that WhatsApp will also publish the movie via its social media networks and on YouTube, despite the fact that the Naija Odyssey trailer indicates that it would be available on Amazon Prime Video on September 21.

