WhatsApp to release its first original short film

WhatsApp is reportedly poised to release its first original short film, Naija Odyssey, as OTT content. Indeed! Meta-owned firm will distribute short film on Amazon Prime Video and YouTube. Whatsapp Short Film launches in 2022.

Recent news stories say that WhatsApp’s upcoming short film will be about an NBA player named Giannis Antetokounmpo, who was born in Greece to parents from Nigeria. The Greek epic poem “The Odyssey” gave the short movie its idea.

This is the first time WhatsApp will be directly involved in the world of entertaining visual content. This 12-minute short film will also be posted on the YouTube account of the company owned by Meta. So don’t be afraid! You can watch it on YouTube if you don’t have an Amazon Prime membership.

The messaging app WhatsApp, which is owned by Meta, keeps adding new features to keep its users interested. Some other reports say that WhatsApp is also working on a feature that will give iPhone users a new camera shortcut on their app. It looks just like the one used on the beta version of WhatsApp for Android.

Reports, on the other hand, say that it has been temporarily taken away in a new update because of a bug for Android users. This brand-new shortcut is now being made. Also, users still can’t see it because WhatsApp plans to add it in an upcoming app update. So, let’s just wait and see what happens.

