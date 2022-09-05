WhatsApp’s new feature allows you to limit data your company can access

Users would be able to access this service through a fresh upgrade to the mobile app.

This function is still in development.

It will only be offered to specific businesses.

Advertisement

Since WhatsApp is still one of the most popular mobile applications worldwide, the number of mobile phone numbers is capitalized. Given this, it’s feasible that some businesses want to collect this information for profit.

Even if WhatsApp has a business edition available since 2018, it’s possible that as a user you don’t want a firm to know your cell phone number. If so, the instant messaging application is already developing a new feature that will allow you to limit such quantity. We’ll explain what happens next.

Sometimes it surprises us that businesses call us with offers when we have never given them our cell phone number.

This may even be obtrusive and annoying. I could provide you information on a firm having your mobile phone number via WhatsApp if you decide you no longer want this type of communication and, more importantly, if you want to know if a company has it.

Users would be able to access this service through a fresh upgrade to the mobile app’s beta version for Android-powered smartphones. The version is 2.22.19.19, according to WABetaInfo. Due to the conversions in the application, among other things, it aims to inform users when a company or business has our cellphone number.

The website states that this service would be available when users click on advertisements that take them to WhatsApp chats.

Advertisement

With this potential new feature, WhatsApp wants you to locate those previous conversations.

In any event, it will be up to each individual to decide if they voluntarily want to reveal their phone number.

Users will also have the option to check whether or not businesses may see their phone number, which is another function. By selecting the company’s contact details, they can learn more about this.

It’s crucial to remember that this recently revealed function is still in development and will only be offered to specific businesses, thus it is not yet available on WhatsApp.

Also Read WhatsApp to no longer function on iPhone 5, 5c Apple will soon stop supporting WhatsApp on the iPhone 5 and iPhone...