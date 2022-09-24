Windows 11 latest update not suitable for gamers?

The most recent Windows 11 update (Windows 11 22H2) is seriously impacting gaming performance.

Several users have stated that their games have started to stutter, have erratic framerates, and have slowed down.

Nvidia has already made a patch available to fix the problem.

The most recent Windows update is no exception to the rule of introducing new issues while resolving old ones.

According to tech site Bleeping Computer, the most recent Windows 11 update (Windows 11 22H2), which was released earlier this week, is seriously impacting gaming performance.

Several impacted users have stated that ever since installing the most recent update, their games have started to stutter, have erratic framerates, and have slowed down.

Even those who play on the most cutting-edge gaming technology are affected by this.

The problem, according to Nvidia, is caused by a new Windows graphics debugging capability that was accidentally turned on.

The American hardware manufacturer has already made a patch available to fix the problem and made a public announcement about it.

According to Nvidia, the problem should be resolved in the most recent beta of GeForce Experience.

Several commenters have attested to the update’s effectiveness.

The URL given in the tweet below will let you download the update:

NVIDIA GeForce Experience 3.26 BETA is available and recommended for Microsoft Windows 11 22H2 users. This update resolves performance related issues some users may observer after the update.

✅ Download here: https://t.co/ifYtZgddOv

✅ Release Highlights: https://t.co/Ak9VWUsKwR pic.twitter.com/XzvZApU8Yt — NVIDIA Customer Care (@nvidiacc) September 23, 2022

The fact that this issue exists suggests that the add-on software from Nvidia, rather than the GeForce drivers, was the source of the issue.

Therefore, you might not have initially experienced the performance issue if you had manually downloaded your drivers instead of using GeForce Experience.

This is one of the key explanations for why Microsoft delivers new updates in phases, first making them accessible to a select number of users before distributing them to everyone else.

This is a lesson the software developer learned during the Windows as a Service era, when new updates would frequently result in serious problems, including broken apps, lost data, damaged webcams, and other things.

We advise downloading the most recent beta of GeForce Experience if you are one of the victims of the recent Windows 11 update.

