Xbox launches Elite 2 Core wireless Controller; details

Microsoft officially launches ‘Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 Core’ for Xbox.

Pre-orders for the controller may be made starting today for $130, and deliveries will start on September 21.

A brand-new Xbox Elite Series 2 controller has been introduced by Microsoft. Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 Core is the name given to it.

When compared to the current Elite 2, the most recent model is more affordable and attractive. The controller is notable since it was the identical one that was exposed in a boxing video last month.

A dual-tone design is seen on the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 Core. It has a black analog stick and a white face plate.

The grip of the controller is also black in color. The most recent Elite controllers don’t appear to be fundamentally different from earlier models.

It has shorter hair trigger locks, wraparound rubberized grips, and thumbsticks with adjustable tension. According to Microsoft, the controller’s battery life can last up to 40 hours.

The Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 Core does not include any replaceable parts aside from the redesign. The entire component pack, however, can be bought separately.

It comes with a carrying case, a charging dock, four paddles, a cross-shaped D-pad, two traditional thumbsticks, a tall thumbstick, and a dome thumbstick.

Pre-orders for the new Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 Core may be made starting today for $130, and deliveries will start on September 21. The cost of the component pack is $59.99.

