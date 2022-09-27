Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G NE gets IMDA certification in Singapore

Xiaomi just released the Xiaomi 12 Lite smartphone in Malaysia and the Philippines.

Xiaomi just released the Xiaomi 12 Lite smartphone in Malaysia and the Philippines. The Snapdragon 778G mobile platform runs the phone, which is ready for 5G. Some reports say that the company is also making the Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G NE, which will replace the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE from last year.

The IMDA authorities in Singapore have approved what is said to be the Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G NE.

A little over five months ago, Xiaomi found the model numbers 2209129SC and 2210129SG in the IMEI database.

The first one will come out as the Xiaomi Civi 2 smartphone in China today (Sept. 27).

There is a chance that the 2210129SG, which is going to be sold all over the world, will be similar to the Civi 2.

As far as anyone knows, the Civi 2 will be a phone for women in China. On the other hand, the Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G NE may end up being a tweaked version of the Civi 2 for the international market.

