Xiaomi 12 Lite NE price in Pakistan & specs

Xiaomi is preparing to launch the 12 Lite NE.

The phone is powered by a 4250 mAh battery.

The phone has a 6.56-inch screen.

Xiaomi is getting ready to release the12 Lite, which could have a new NE version. This new device could also have better specs. Xiaomi has launched the Xiaomi 12 Lite NE smartphone series in Malaysia, the Philippines, and other countries.

According to rumours, Xiaomi’s new phone may be called the 12 Lite NE.

The latest reports say that the powerful Snapdragon 778G chipset may be inside the phone.

The famous leakers said the new Xiaomi Lite NE could come in three variants: 6GB+128GB, 8GB+128GB, and 8GB+256GB.

The new Lite NE may have a 6.56-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen with 1080 x 2400 pixels.

Xiaomi 12 Lite NE price in Pakistan

The Xiaomi 12 Lite NE expected price in Pakistan is Rs. 73,999/-

Xiaomi 12 Lite NE specs

Build OS Android 12 OS UI MIUI 13 Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM) Colours Black, Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800) 5G Band 5G SA/NSA Processor CPU 2.4Ghz Octa Core Chipset Snapdragon 778G GPU Adreno 642L Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.56 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~401 PPI) Protection Unspecified Extra Features 90Hz Memory Built-in 128/256GB Built-in, 6/8GB RAM, UFS 2.2 Card microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot) Camera Main Triple Camera: 64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP , LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video Front 20 MP Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.2 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + dual-band A-GPS support, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC Radio No USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Infrared Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbp), LTE-A, 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer , Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Virtual proximity sensing Audio 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4250 mAh – Fast charging 33W

