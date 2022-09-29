Xiaomi 12 Lite NE price in Pakistan & specs

Redmi Note 11R released on September 30, design and specs teased
Xiaomi is getting ready to release the12 Lite, which could have a new NE version. This new device could also have better specs. Xiaomi has launched the Xiaomi 12 Lite NE smartphone series in Malaysia, the Philippines, and other countries.
According to rumours, Xiaomi’s new phone may be called the 12 Lite NE.
The latest reports say that the powerful Snapdragon 778G chipset may be inside the phone.
The famous leakers said the new Xiaomi Lite NE could come in three variants: 6GB+128GB, 8GB+128GB, and 8GB+256GB.
The new Lite NE may have a 6.56-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen with 1080 x 2400 pixels.
The phone is powered by a 4250 mAh battery.
The Xiaomi 12 Lite NE expected price in Pakistan is Rs. 73,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|MIUI 13
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
|Colours
|Black, Blue
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800)
|5G Band
|5G SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|2.4Ghz Octa Core
|Chipset
|Snapdragon 778G
|GPU
|Adreno 642L
|Display
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.56 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~401 PPI)
|Protection
|Unspecified
|Extra Features
|90Hz
|Memory
|Built-in
|128/256GB Built-in, 6/8GB RAM, UFS 2.2
|Card
|microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP, LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video
|Front
|20 MP
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.2 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + dual-band A-GPS support, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC
|Radio
|No
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Infrared
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbp), LTE-A, 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Virtual proximity sensing
|Audio
|24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4250 mAh
|– Fast charging 33W
