Xiaomi 12 Lite NE price in Pakistan & specs

Xiaomi 12 Lite NE price in Pakistan & specs

Xiaomi 12 Lite NE price in Pakistan & specs

Xiaomi 12 Lite NE

  • Xiaomi is preparing to launch the 12 Lite NE.
  • The phone is powered by a 4250 mAh battery.
  • The phone has a 6.56-inch screen.
Xiaomi is getting ready to release the12 Lite, which could have a new NE version. This new device could also have better specs. Xiaomi has launched the Xiaomi 12 Lite NE smartphone series in Malaysia, the Philippines, and other countries.

According to rumours, Xiaomi’s new phone may be called the 12 Lite NE.

The latest reports say that the powerful Snapdragon 778G chipset may be inside the phone.

The famous leakers said the new Xiaomi Lite NE could come in three variants: 6GB+128GB, 8GB+128GB, and 8GB+256GB.

The new Lite NE may have a 6.56-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen with 1080 x 2400 pixels.

The phone is powered by a 4250 mAh battery.

Xiaomi 12 Lite NE price in Pakistan

The Xiaomi 12 Lite NE expected price in Pakistan is Rs. 73,999/-

Xiaomi 12 Lite NE specs

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
UIMIUI 13
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMHybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
ColoursBlack, Blue
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800)
5G Band5G SA/NSA
ProcessorCPU2.4Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetSnapdragon 778G
GPUAdreno 642L
DisplayTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.56 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~401 PPI)
ProtectionUnspecified
Extra Features90Hz
MemoryBuilt-in128/256GB Built-in, 6/8GB RAM, UFS 2.2
CardmicroSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video
Front20 MP
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.2 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + dual-band A-GPS support, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC
RadioNo
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
InfraredYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbp), LTE-A, 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Virtual proximity sensing
Audio24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraPhoto/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4250 mAh
– Fast charging 33W

Also Read

Redmi Note 11R released on September 30, design and specs teased
Redmi Note 11R released on September 30, design and specs teased

Xiaomi's Redmi Note 11R will go on sale in China on September...

