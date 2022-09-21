Advertisement
Xiaomi 12T price in Pakistan & features

Xiaomi 12T price in Pakistan & features

Articles
Xiaomi 12T price in Pakistan & features

Xiaomi 12T price in Pakistan & features.

The Xiaomi 12T will soon hit the market. The company is developing a new smartphone for its new 12-series.

The upcoming smartphone will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Ultra chipset. This is a strong chipset that elegantly manages all the specifications of premium smartphones.

Under the hood of this device, a 3.0 GHz Octa-Core processor has been placed to give the Xiaomi 12T greater power.

Additionally, the device contains a Mali-G610 MC6 GPU. This smartphone has a taste of the AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display that is made specifically for this brand’s products.

Xiaomi 12T price in Pakistan

The Xiaomi 12T expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 144,999.

Xiaomi 12T Specifications

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
UIMIU1 13
DimensionsN/A
Weight176 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsGray; other colors
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800)
5G Band5G SA/NSA
ProcessorCPU2.85 Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetMediaTek Dimensity 8100 Ultra
GPUMali-G610 MC6
DisplayTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.67 Inches
Resolution1220 x 2712 Pixels (~446 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 5
Extra Features120Hz
MemoryBuilt-in128/256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardNo
CameraMainTriple Camera: 108 MP, f/1.7, (wide), PDAF, OIS + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), dual-LED dual-tone flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video
Front20 MP, (wide), HDR, panorama
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.3 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS. Up to tri-band: GLONASS (1), BDS (3), GALILEO (2), QZSS (2), NavIC
RadioNo
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
InfraredYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbp), LTE-A, 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio24-bit/192kHz audio, Tuned by Harman Kardon, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 120W, Reverse wireless charging, Power Delivery 3.0, Quick Charge 4+

Price

Price in Rs: Coming Soon    (Expected Rs: 144,999)   Price in USD: $NA

 

