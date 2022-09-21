Xiaomi 12T price in Pakistan & features.

Xiaomi 12t Pro price in Pakistan & specs
Xiaomi 12t Pro price in Pakistan & features. In contrast to the...
The Xiaomi 12T will soon hit the market. The company is developing a new smartphone for its new 12-series.
The upcoming smartphone will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Ultra chipset. This is a strong chipset that elegantly manages all the specifications of premium smartphones.
Under the hood of this device, a 3.0 GHz Octa-Core processor has been placed to give the Xiaomi 12T greater power.
Additionally, the device contains a Mali-G610 MC6 GPU. This smartphone has a taste of the AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display that is made specifically for this brand’s products.
The Xiaomi 12T expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 144,999.
|Build
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|MIU1 13
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|176 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Gray; other colors
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800)
|5G Band
|5G SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|2.85 Ghz Octa Core
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Ultra
|GPU
|Mali-G610 MC6
|Display
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.67 Inches
|Resolution
|1220 x 2712 Pixels (~446 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Extra Features
|120Hz
|Memory
|Built-in
|128/256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 108 MP, f/1.7, (wide), PDAF, OIS + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), dual-LED dual-tone flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video
|Front
|20 MP, (wide), HDR, panorama
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.3 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS. Up to tri-band: GLONASS (1), BDS (3), GALILEO (2), QZSS (2), NavIC
|Radio
|No
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Infrared
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbp), LTE-A, 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|24-bit/192kHz audio, Tuned by Harman Kardon, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 120W, Reverse wireless charging, Power Delivery 3.0, Quick Charge 4+
Price
|Price in Rs: Coming Soon (Expected Rs: 144,999) Price in USD: $NA
