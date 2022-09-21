Xiaomi 12T price in Pakistan & features.

The Xiaomi 12T will soon hit the market. The company is developing a new smartphone for its new 12-series.

The upcoming smartphone will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Ultra chipset. This is a strong chipset that elegantly manages all the specifications of premium smartphones.

Under the hood of this device, a 3.0 GHz Octa-Core processor has been placed to give the Xiaomi 12T greater power.

Additionally, the device contains a Mali-G610 MC6 GPU. This smartphone has a taste of the AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display that is made specifically for this brand’s products.

Xiaomi 12T price in Pakistan

The Xiaomi 12T expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 144,999.

Xiaomi 12T Specifications

Build OS Android 12 OS UI MIU1 13 Dimensions N/A Weight 176 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Gray; other colors Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800) 5G Band 5G SA/NSA Processor CPU 2.85 Ghz Octa Core Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Ultra GPU Mali-G610 MC6 Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.67 Inches Resolution 1220 x 2712 Pixels (~446 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Extra Features 120Hz Memory Built-in 128/256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card No Camera Main Triple Camera: 108 MP, f/1.7, (wide), PDAF, OIS + 8 MP , f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 2 MP , f/2.4, (macro), dual-LED dual-tone flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video Front 20 MP, (wide), HDR, panorama Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.3 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS. Up to tri-band: GLONASS (1), BDS (3), GALILEO (2), QZSS (2), NavIC Radio No USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Infrared Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbp), LTE-A, 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer , Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 24-bit/192kHz audio, Tuned by Harman Kardon, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 120W, Reverse wireless charging, Power Delivery 3.0, Quick Charge 4+

