Xiaomi 12T series and Redmi Pad might come out in October

Xiaomi 12T series, Redmi Pad, and Redmi Buds 4 Pro earbuds are believed to launch in September.

Leaker says the 12T lineup will be shown in October.

Xiaomi 12T Pro may have a 6.67-inch, 1.5K OLED display.

Advertisement

A leaker said recently that the Xiaomi 12T series, the Redmi Pad, and the Redmi Buds 4 Pro TWS earbuds will all be released in September.

But a new report from TechGoing says that the highly anticipated 12T lineup and Redmi Pad will be shown in October.

TG’s report lacks a launch date. The Xiaomi 12T series launch date may be confirmed this month and announced in October. Redmi’s tablet, the Redmi Pad, will debut.

The Redmi Buds 4 Pro isn’t mentioned in the report. It will likely launch globally with the 12T and Redmi Pad.

Xiaomi 12T series specifications (rumored)

The Xiaomi 12T Pro will have a 6.67-inch, 1.5K OLED display. A 144Hz refresh rate is expected. The Xiaomi 12T may have the same screen and chipset.

Advertisement

The Pro will have a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1. LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage are included.

The 12T has 8 GB of RAM and 128 or 256 GB of storage. The battery is unknown, but it supports 67W fast charging.

The 12T Pro has 8/12GB of RAM and 128/256GB of storage. The battery capacity of 5,000mAh with 120W fast charging. Cosmic Black, Lunar Silver, and Clear Blue are available.

Redmi Pad specs (rumored)

The Redmi Pad has an 11-inch 2K LCD screen. The Redmi Pad will use the unreleased MediaTek MT8781 chipset.

It has an 8-megapixel camera, a 7,800mAh battery, and 22.5W charging.

Advertisement

Also Read Specs comparison: iPhone 14 Pro Max vs Xiaomi 12S Ultra The iPhone 14 Pro Max goes on sale tomorrow. Samsung and Xiaomi...