Xiaomi 12T series and Redmi Pad might come out in October

Specs comparison: iPhone 14 Pro Max vs Xiaomi 12S Ultra
The iPhone 14 Pro Max goes on sale tomorrow. Samsung and Xiaomi...
A leaker said recently that the Xiaomi 12T series, the Redmi Pad, and the Redmi Buds 4 Pro TWS earbuds will all be released in September.
But a new report from TechGoing says that the highly anticipated 12T lineup and Redmi Pad will be shown in October.
TG’s report lacks a launch date. The Xiaomi 12T series launch date may be confirmed this month and announced in October. Redmi’s tablet, the Redmi Pad, will debut.
The Redmi Buds 4 Pro isn’t mentioned in the report. It will likely launch globally with the 12T and Redmi Pad.
The Xiaomi 12T Pro will have a 6.67-inch, 1.5K OLED display. A 144Hz refresh rate is expected. The Xiaomi 12T may have the same screen and chipset.
The Pro will have a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1. LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage are included.
The 12T has 8 GB of RAM and 128 or 256 GB of storage. The battery is unknown, but it supports 67W fast charging.
The 12T Pro has 8/12GB of RAM and 128/256GB of storage. The battery capacity of 5,000mAh with 120W fast charging. Cosmic Black, Lunar Silver, and Clear Blue are available.
The Redmi Pad has an 11-inch 2K LCD screen. The Redmi Pad will use the unreleased MediaTek MT8781 chipset.
It has an 8-megapixel camera, a 7,800mAh battery, and 22.5W charging.
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.