  • Xiaomi 13 Pro gets 3C certification; to launch soon
Xiaomi 13 Pro gets 3C certification; to launch soon.

  • Xiaomi 13 Pro has received 3C certification, which indicates it will have a punch-hole display with curved edges.
  • Model number 2210132C and 120W fast charging were published on the certification website.
  • Xiaomi 13 Pro is expected to launch in November or December.
Xiaomi 12 Pro launched in April, and its successor, Xiaomi 13 Pro, has received 3C certification.

The listing displays 120W fast charging. Xiaomi’s smartphone was said to have a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and 12GB of RAM.

The Xiaomi 13 Pro has 3C certification, according to MySmartPrice.

Model number 2210132C and 120W fast charging were published on the certification website.

Xiaomi 12 Pro has 120W fast charging, therefore it’s hardly an enhancement.

The 13 Pro’s battery may be larger. The Xiaomi 13 Pro is expected to launch in November or December.

A leaked photograph of the forthcoming Xiaomi phone shows it will have a punch-hole display with curved edges.

The phone may have a 6.7-inch Samsung E6 AMOLED display with 2K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate.

Xiaomi 13 Pro may have a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, 12 GB of RAM, and 3 GB of virtual RAM. The phone may run Android 13 with MIUI 14.

Three 50-megapixel cameras are expected on the rear. Other device details are kept secret.

 

