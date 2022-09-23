Xiaomi Box 4K 2nd Gen to launch soon.

Xiaomi first introduced the Mi Box 4K streaming device in 2020.

Xiaomi first introduced the Mi Box 4K streaming device in 2020, and it quickly gained popularity because of its low cost and outstanding features.

After almost two years, the business is apparently getting ready to release the Xiaomi Box 4K’s second version.

The FCC certification site has revealed the characteristics and design of the streaming device. Here are some specifics.

The US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) website now lists the Xiaomi Box 4K (2nd gen) with model number MDZ-28-AA (Via).

The listing also provides some information on the device’s technical details and layout.

The Xiaomi Box 4K (2nd Gen) has the same squircle shape as its predecessor. The form factor also resembles Apple TV 4K quite a bit.

The name of the product might have given it away, but it will support streaming at up to 4K quality. The Xiaomi TV stick will also have connectivity features including Bluetooth and Wi-Fi 5G.

The Xiaomi Box 4k is advertised as being complete with all necessary extras. It will include a Stick, a remote control, an HDMI extender cable, and a 5W power supply (5V-1A).

The device’s specifications are somewhat scant, and we have yet to receive an official confirmation from Xiaomi. Soon, further details about the streaming device should become available. We will update you.

Recall that the first-generation Xiaomi Box 4K supports HDR material from Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and other sources and offers up to 4K resolution.

It has a quad-core Amlogic processor, 2GB of RAM, and an internal storage capacity of 8GB.

Wi-Fi connectivity, a USB connector, and a 3.5mm audio jack are all supported by the TV stick. It was introduced for approximately $46.

