Xiaomi Civi 2 price in Pakistan & full specs

The Civi 2, the latest model in Xiaomi’s new line of smartphones, has been launched. The Xiaomi Civi smartphone, which came out with a sleek design and good features, has been replaced by this device.

The Xiaomi Civi 2 could replace it. According to current news, the device’s new processor promises improved performance.

The Xiaomi Civi 2 has an octa-core Snapdragon 778G Plus CPU that claims 20% more performance and longer battery life. The smartphone’s a 4500 mAh battery.

The Xiaomi Civi 2 runs EMUI 13 on Android 12. Waiting for a bigger change is pointless.