Xiaomi Civi 2 price in Pakistan & full specs

Xiaomi Civi 2

  • Xiaomi’s latest smartphone, the Civi 2, has an octa-core Snapdragon 778G Plus CPU.
  • The Xiaomi Civi 2 runs EMUI 13 on Android 12.
  • The smartphone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.
The Civi 2, the latest model in Xiaomi’s new line of smartphones, has been launched. The Xiaomi Civi smartphone, which came out with a sleek design and good features, has been replaced by this device.

The Xiaomi Civi 2 could replace it. According to current news, the device’s new processor promises improved performance.

The Xiaomi Civi 2 has an octa-core Snapdragon 778G Plus CPU that claims 20% more performance and longer battery life. The smartphone’s a 4500 mAh battery.

The Xiaomi Civi 2 runs EMUI 13 on Android 12. Waiting for a bigger change is pointless.

Xiaomi Civi 2 price in Pakistan

The Xiaomi Civi 2 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 86,999./-

Xiaomi Civi 2 full specs

BUILDOSAndroid 12 OS
UIMIU1 13
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColoursVarious
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
5G BandSA/NSA
PROCESSORCPU2.4Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetSnapdragon 7 Gen 1
GPUAdreno 662
DISPLAYTechnologyOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Multitouch
Size6.5 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~405 PPI)
Extra FeaturesDolby Vision, HDR10+, 120Hz, 950 nits (peak)
MEMORYBuilt-in128/256GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM
CardNo
CAMERAMainQuad Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), dual-LED dual-tone flash
FeaturesHDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected]/60/120fps; gyro-EIS)
Front32 MP, (wide), AF, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.3 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
RadioNo
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
InfraredYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbp), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio24-bit/192kHz audio, 3.5mm Audio Jack (Unspecified), Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
– Fast charging 55W, 100% in 45 min

