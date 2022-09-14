Advertisement
Xiaomi Civi 2 price In Pakistan & specs

Articles
  • Xiaomi Civi 2 is a tiny, mid-range smartphone powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 778G Plus processor.
  • The Xiaomi Civi 2 will very certainly run EMUI 13 on Android 12.

The Civi 2, the latest model in Xiaomi’s new line of smartphones, has been launched. This device replaces the Xiaomi Civi smartphone, which was released with a sleek design and good functionality.

The Xiaomi Civi 2 could, however, quickly replace it. According to the most recent news, the most notable enhancement to this device will be its new processor, which promises enhanced performance.

The Xiaomi Civi 2 is a tiny, mid-range smartphone powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 778G Plus processor that promises 20% more performance and longer battery life.

The Xiaomi Civi 2 will very certainly run EMUI 13 on Android 12. It is thought that waiting for a bigger transformation than this is pointless.

Xiaomi Civi 2 price In Pakistan

The Xiaomi Civi 2 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 86,999./-

Xiaomi Civi 2 full specs

BUILDOSAndroid 12 OS
UIMIU1 13
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColoursVarious
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
5G BandSA/NSA
PROCESSORCPU2.4Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetSnapdragon 7 Gen 1
GPUAdreno 662
DISPLAYTechnologyOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Multitouch
Size6.5 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~405 PPI)
Extra FeaturesDolby Vision, HDR10+, 120Hz, 950 nits (peak)
MEMORYBuilt-in128/256GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM
CardNo
CAMERAMainQuad Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), dual-LED dual-tone flash
FeaturesHDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected]/60/120fps; gyro-EIS)
Front32 MP, (wide), AF, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.3 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
RadioNo
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
InfraredYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbp), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio24-bit/192kHz audio, 3.5mm Audio Jack (Unspecified), Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
– Fast charging 55W, 100% in 45 min

