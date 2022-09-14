Xiaomi Civi 2 price In Pakistan & specs

Xiaomi Civi 2 is a tiny, mid-range smartphone powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 778G Plus processor.

The Xiaomi Civi 2 will very certainly run EMUI 13 on Android 12.

The Civi 2, the latest model in Xiaomi’s new line of smartphones, has been launched. This device replaces the Xiaomi Civi smartphone, which was released with a sleek design and good functionality.

Advertisement

The Xiaomi Civi 2 could, however, quickly replace it. According to the most recent news, the most notable enhancement to this device will be its new processor, which promises enhanced performance.

The Xiaomi Civi 2 is a tiny, mid-range smartphone powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 778G Plus processor that promises 20% more performance and longer battery life.

The Xiaomi Civi 2 will very certainly run EMUI 13 on Android 12. It is thought that waiting for a bigger transformation than this is pointless.

Xiaomi Civi 2 price In Pakistan

The Xiaomi Civi 2 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 86,999./-

Xiaomi Civi 2 full specs

Advertisement

BUILD OS Android 12 OS UI MIU1 13 Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colours Various FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE 5G Band SA/NSA PROCESSOR CPU 2.4Ghz Octa Core Chipset Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 GPU Adreno 662 DISPLAY Technology OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Multitouch Size 6.5 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~405 PPI) Extra Features Dolby Vision, HDR10+, 120Hz, 950 nits (peak) MEMORY Built-in 128/256GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM Card No CAMERA Main Quad Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), dual-LED dual-tone flash Features HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60/120fps; gyro-EIS) Front 32 MP, (wide), AF, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.3 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO Radio No USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Infrared Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbp), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 24-bit/192kHz audio, 3.5mm Audio Jack (Unspecified), Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh – Fast charging 55W, 100% in 45 min

Also Read Google is facing $25.4 billion in fine claims in Uk Google could face fines of €25 billion ($25.4 billion) as a result...