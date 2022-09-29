Xiaomi electric sports car launched in China.

Xiaopaoche’s SC-01 roadster has 435 horsepower (hp) dual-electric motors.

Xiaomi has started to actively participate in the development of electric vehicles (EVs), as seen by the introduction of the SC-01 roadster.

The EV was developed by Xiaopaoche, a Chinese automaker with Xiaomi’s support.

With 435 horsepower (hp) dual-electric motors, the SC-01 is a lightweight, compact roadster that can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in less than 4 seconds.

The SC-01’s battery size has not been disclosed by the manufacturer, however, it is believed to have a 500 km range.

For its diminutive size, SC-01 has gotten a tonne of accolades from aficionados. Its exact measurements are 2500 mm in wheelbase and 4085/1820/1162 mm in height.

Additionally, it is far lighter than the majority of electric sedans at 1,300 kg. All of these features will probably make SC-01 a Lotus Elise and Exige-style spiritual successor.

SC-01 will reportedly cost under 300,000 RMB, according to rumors (Rs. 9.5 million). The company has begun accepting reservations from customers for 199 RMB (Rs. 6,400).

Due to chronic inflation and dismal exchange rates, international news sites are referring to it as a “cheap sports EV,” which is far from the reality for Pakistanis.

In Q3 2023, Xiaopaoche will start accepting official orders for the SC-01, and delivery will start in Q4 2023. The SC-01 is a fascinating EV that might appeal to markets besides China.

