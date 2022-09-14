Xiaomi launches magnet wireless power bank for iPhones.

Xiaomi Magnetic Wireless Power Bank is a wireless charger and power bank for the iPhone 13 and 12.

In China, Xiaomi released a brand-new iPhone accessory. The gadget functions as both a wireless power bank and a wireless charger.

Its actual name is Xiaomi Magnetic Wireless Power Bank, and it is just 199 Yuan ($29) in price.

For the iPhone 13 and iPhone 12, the newest Xiaomi accessory was created.

The dimensions of the iPhone 14 are almost identical to those of its predecessors.

Why the attachment is incompatible with the 2022 iPhones is unknown.

Although Xiaomi doesn’t specifically list the support anywhere on their website, it should theoretically function.

The product has not yet been sent. We must thus wait for customers to try it with iPhone 14 before we can.

In terms of functions, the gadget is both a wireless charger and a magnetic wireless power bank, as was already mentioned.

Both the charger and the power bank are modular. Consequently, they are detachable. A USB Type-C adaptor must be purchased separately by customers.

The 5,000mAh capacity airline-safe power bank is available.

The iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 can be magnetically attached to it to automatically charge without touching the accompanying button.

It has a USB Type-C connector with 12W and 20W input.

There is a pogo pin as well, which is necessary for the wireless charging stand’s connection.

The latter contains a USB Type-C port that must be connected to an adaptor in order to charge.

There is only one white color available for the item. It’s likely to stay a China-only accessory, like most Xiaomi accessories.

