Xiaomi Mi 10T price in Pakistan & specs

The Xiaomi Mi 10T 5G is a high-midrange handset with a 5000 mAh battery and 144Hz refresh rate.

The device has a 2.84GHz Octa-core processor and Qualcomm SM8250 Snapdragon 865 5G chipset for the finest performance.

Support for the 6.67-inch IPS LCD Touchscreen display is provided by the 144Hz refresh rate.

The bezel-less display features a screen-to-body ratio of 85.2%, a resolution of 1080×2400 pixels, and a pixel density of 395.

Under the hood, the Adreno 650 GPU creates a wonderful and fluid user experience. The screen is shielded from harm by Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

While playing games and watching movies, the 5000 mAh Non-removable Li-Po battery may last the entire day. The 33W fast charging will instantly refuel the phone’s battery if it runs out.

Xiaomi Mi 10T price in Pakistan

The Xiaomi Mi 10T expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 64,999.

Xiaomi Mi 10T Specifications

BuildOSAndroid 10.0 OS, (upgradable up to Android 11)
UIMIUI 12.5
Dimensions165.1 x 76.4 x 9.3 mm
Weight218 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsCosmic Black, Lunar Silver
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800)
5G BandSA/NSA
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (1 x 2.84 GHz Kryo 585 + 3 x 2.42 GHz Kryo 585 + 4 x 1.80 GHz Kryo 585)
ChipsetQualcomm SM8250 Snapdragon 865 (7 nm+)
GPUAdreno 650
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.67 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2340 Pixels (~386 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 5
Extra Features144Hz, HDR10+, 500 nits (typ), 650 nits (peak)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 3.1
CardNo
CameraMainTriple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.9, (wide), 1/1.73″, PDAF + 13 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/120/240/960fps; gyro-EIS)
Front20 MP, f/2.0, (wide), 1/3″, HDR, Video ([email protected][email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, DLNA, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD, aptX Adaptive
GPSYes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
RadioNo
USB2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
InfraredYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable (2+ Gbps DL)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio24-bit/192kHz audio, MP4/DivX/XviD/WMV/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Gorilla Glass 5), Glass back + Gorilla Glass 5), Aluminum frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non-removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 33W Power Delivery 3.0

Price

Price in Rs: 64,999     Price in USD: $323

 

Also Read

Xiaomi launches S10T robot vacuum cleaner globally
Xiaomi launches S10T robot vacuum cleaner globally

Xiaomi's S10T robot vacuum cleaner has an 8kPa suction and multiple cleaning...

