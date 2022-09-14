Xiaomi Mi 10T price in Pakistan & specs

Xiaomi launches S10T robot vacuum cleaner globally
The Xiaomi Mi 10T 5G is a high-midrange handset with a 5000 mAh battery and 144Hz refresh rate.
The device has a 2.84GHz Octa-core processor and Qualcomm SM8250 Snapdragon 865 5G chipset for the finest performance.
Support for the 6.67-inch IPS LCD Touchscreen display is provided by the 144Hz refresh rate.
The bezel-less display features a screen-to-body ratio of 85.2%, a resolution of 1080×2400 pixels, and a pixel density of 395.
Under the hood, the Adreno 650 GPU creates a wonderful and fluid user experience. The screen is shielded from harm by Corning Gorilla Glass 5.
While playing games and watching movies, the 5000 mAh Non-removable Li-Po battery may last the entire day. The 33W fast charging will instantly refuel the phone’s battery if it runs out.
The Xiaomi Mi 10T expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 64,999.
|Build
|OS
|Android 10.0 OS, (upgradable up to Android 11)
|UI
|MIUI 12.5
|Dimensions
|165.1 x 76.4 x 9.3 mm
|Weight
|218 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Cosmic Black, Lunar Silver
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800)
|5G Band
|SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (1 x 2.84 GHz Kryo 585 + 3 x 2.42 GHz Kryo 585 + 4 x 1.80 GHz Kryo 585)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM8250 Snapdragon 865 (7 nm+)
|GPU
|Adreno 650
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.67 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 Pixels (~386 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Extra Features
|144Hz, HDR10+, 500 nits (typ), 650 nits (peak)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 3.1
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.9, (wide), 1/1.73″, PDAF + 13 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro, LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/120/240/960fps; gyro-EIS)
|Front
|20 MP, f/2.0, (wide), 1/3″, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, DLNA, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD, aptX Adaptive
|GPS
|Yes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
|Radio
|No
|USB
|2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Infrared
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable (2+ Gbps DL)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|24-bit/192kHz audio, MP4/DivX/XviD/WMV/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front + Gorilla Glass 5), Glass back + Gorilla Glass 5), Aluminum frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non-removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 33W Power Delivery 3.0
Price
|Price in Rs: 64,999 Price in USD: $323
