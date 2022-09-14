Xiaomi Mi 10T price in Pakistan & specs

The Xiaomi Mi 10T 5G is a high-midrange handset with a 5000 mAh battery and 144Hz refresh rate.

The device has a 2.84GHz Octa-core processor and Qualcomm SM8250 Snapdragon 865 5G chipset for the finest performance.

Support for the 6.67-inch IPS LCD Touchscreen display is provided by the 144Hz refresh rate.

The bezel-less display features a screen-to-body ratio of 85.2%, a resolution of 1080×2400 pixels, and a pixel density of 395.

Under the hood, the Adreno 650 GPU creates a wonderful and fluid user experience. The screen is shielded from harm by Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

While playing games and watching movies, the 5000 mAh Non-removable Li-Po battery may last the entire day. The 33W fast charging will instantly refuel the phone’s battery if it runs out.

Xiaomi Mi 10T price in Pakistan

The Xiaomi Mi 10T expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 64,999.

Build OS Android 10.0 OS, (upgradable up to Android 11) UI MIUI 12.5 Dimensions 165.1 x 76.4 x 9.3 mm Weight 218 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Cosmic Black, Lunar Silver Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800) 5G Band SA/NSA Processor CPU Octa-core (1 x 2.84 GHz Kryo 585 + 3 x 2.42 GHz Kryo 585 + 4 x 1.80 GHz Kryo 585) Chipset Qualcomm SM8250 Snapdragon 865 (7 nm+) GPU Adreno 650 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.67 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 Pixels (~386 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Extra Features 144Hz, HDR10+, 500 nits (typ), 650 nits (peak) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 3.1 Card No Camera Main Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.9, (wide), 1/1.73″, PDAF + 13 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro, LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/120/240/960fps; gyro-EIS) Front 20 MP, f/2.0, (wide), 1/3″, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct , DLNA, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD, aptX Adaptive GPS Yes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS Radio No USB 2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Infrared Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable (2+ Gbps DL) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 24-bit/192kHz audio, MP4/DivX/XviD/WMV/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Gorilla Glass 5), Glass back + Gorilla Glass 5), Aluminum frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non-removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 33W Power Delivery 3.0

Price Price in Rs: 64,999 Price in USD: $323

