Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite price in Pakistan & features

It have the power of 6 gigabytes of RAM capacity.

The Xiaomi Mi’s 11 Lite has a Triple camera setup in the back.

Mi 11 Lite has a fingerprint scanner to protect your data from loss.

The company is anticipated to release the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite, a Lite version of the Mi 11 series, in the near future. Now, this phone is visible in the render. One of the most potent chipsets on the market, the Snapdragon 732G, is in this smartphone. The Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite boasts a 2.3 GHz Octa-Core processor inside to make it faster and more powerful when in use. It also includes a GPU.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite price in Pakistan

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite price in Pakistan is Rs. 45,999/-

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite specs

Build OS Android 11 OS UI MIUI 12 Dimensions 160.5 x 75.7 x 6.8 mm Weight 157 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Boba Black, Peach Pink, Bubblegum Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.3 GHz Kryo 470 Gold + 6 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 470 Silver) Chipset Qualcomm SM7150 Snapdragon 732G (8 nm) GPU Adreno 618 Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Multitouch Size 6.55 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~402 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM Card No Camera Main Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.9, 26mm (wide), 1/1.7″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro), dual-LED dual-tone flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60/120fps; gyro-EIS) Front 16 MP, f/2.5, 25mm (wide), 1/3.06″ HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct , hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO Radio FM Radio (Unspecified) USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Infrared Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbp), LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 24-bit/192kHz audio, MP4/DivX/XviD/WMV/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4250 mAh – Fast charging 33W

