Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite price in Pakistan & features

  • It have the power of 6 gigabytes of RAM capacity.
  • The Xiaomi Mi’s 11 Lite has a Triple camera setup in the back.
  • Mi 11 Lite has a fingerprint scanner to protect your data from loss.
The company is anticipated to release the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite, a Lite version of the Mi 11 series, in the near future. Now, this phone is visible in the render. One of the most potent chipsets on the market, the Snapdragon 732G, is in this smartphone. The Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite boasts a 2.3 GHz Octa-Core processor inside to make it faster and more powerful when in use. It also includes a GPU.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite price in Pakistan

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite price in Pakistan is Rs. 45,999/-

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite specs

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIMIUI 12
Dimensions160.5 x 75.7 x 6.8 mm
Weight157 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBoba Black, Peach Pink, Bubblegum Blue
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.3 GHz Kryo 470 Gold + 6 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 470 Silver)
ChipsetQualcomm SM7150 Snapdragon 732G (8 nm)
GPUAdreno 618
DisplayTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Multitouch
Size6.55 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~402 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 5
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
CardNo
CameraMainTriple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.9, 26mm (wide), 1/1.7″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro), dual-LED dual-tone flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected]/60/120fps; gyro-EIS)
Front16 MP, f/2.5, 25mm (wide), 1/3.06″ HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
RadioFM Radio (Unspecified)
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
InfraredYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbp), LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio24-bit/192kHz audio, MP4/DivX/XviD/WMV/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4250 mAh
– Fast charging 33W

