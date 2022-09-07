Advertisement
Xiaomi Mi A1 Price in Pakistan & features

Xiaomi Mi A1 Price in Pakistan & features

Xiaomi Mi A1 Price in Pakistan & features

Xiaomi Mi A1 Price in Pakistan & features

  • There will be no user interface like MIUI for this device.
  • Xiaomi Mi’s A1 got Qualcomm MSM8953 Snapdragon 625.
  • It is built on the 14nm chipset.
Xiaomi said at the ceremony that the Mi A1 will be the first smartphone to run plain Android, with no user interface like MIUI. Stock versions of smartphones, such as the Xiaomi Mi A1, will run Google’s basic configuration, with Nougat as the available version at launch. Furthermore, it is promised that this will receive the Oreo upgrade, and it is also predicted that Xiaomi’s Mi A1 will receive the next in line “P” Android update. Following this news, it is evident that this phone will be among the first to receive the update. The Xiaomi A1’s camera arrangement has also been significantly improved, and it now includes a dual camera.

Xiaomi Mi A1 Price in Pakistan

The Xiaomi Mi A1 price in pakistan is Rs. 29,899/-

Xiaomi Mi A1 specs

BuildOSAndroid One
Dimensions155.4 x 75.8 x 7.3 mm
Weight165 g
SIMHybrid Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlack, Gold, Rose Gold
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
ProcessorCPU2Ghz Octa Core Cortex-A53
ChipsetQualcomm MSM8953 Snapdragon 625
GPUAdreno 506
DisplayTechnologyLTPS IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size5.5 Inches
Resolution1080 x 1920 Pixels (~401 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 3
MemoryBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports upto 128GB)
CameraMainDual 12 MP, autofocus, (dual-LED + dual tone) flash
Features(26mm, f/2.2; 50mm, f/2.6), phase detection, 2x optical zoom, 1.25 Âµm/ 1.0 Âµm pixel size, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected])
Front5 MP, 1080p
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv4.2 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
RadioFM Radio
USB2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector
NFCNo
InfraredYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, Xvid/MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraFront glass, aluminum frame & back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-ion Non removable), 3080 mAh
– Fast battery charging

