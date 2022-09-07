Xiaomi Mi A1 Price in Pakistan & features

Oppo A16e price in Pakistan & full specs
Xiaomi said at the ceremony that the Mi A1 will be the first smartphone to run plain Android, with no user interface like MIUI. Stock versions of smartphones, such as the Xiaomi Mi A1, will run Google’s basic configuration, with Nougat as the available version at launch. Furthermore, it is promised that this will receive the Oreo upgrade, and it is also predicted that Xiaomi’s Mi A1 will receive the next in line “P” Android update. Following this news, it is evident that this phone will be among the first to receive the update. The Xiaomi A1’s camera arrangement has also been significantly improved, and it now includes a dual camera.
The Xiaomi Mi A1 price in pakistan is Rs. 29,899/-
|Build
|OS
|Android One
|Dimensions
|155.4 x 75.8 x 7.3 mm
|Weight
|165 g
|SIM
|Hybrid Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Rose Gold
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE
|Processor
|CPU
|2Ghz Octa Core Cortex-A53
|Chipset
|Qualcomm MSM8953 Snapdragon 625
|GPU
|Adreno 506
|Display
|Technology
|LTPS IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|5.5 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 1920 Pixels (~401 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Memory
|Built-in
|64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports upto 128GB)
|Camera
|Main
|Dual 12 MP, autofocus, (dual-LED + dual tone) flash
|Features
|(26mm, f/2.2; 50mm, f/2.6), phase detection, 2x optical zoom, 1.25 Âµm/ 1.0 Âµm pixel size, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected])
|Front
|5 MP, 1080p
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v4.2 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector
|NFC
|No
|Infrared
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, Xvid/MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Front glass, aluminum frame & back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-ion Non removable), 3080 mAh
|– Fast battery charging
