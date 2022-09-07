Xiaomi Mi A1 Price in Pakistan & features

There will be no user interface like MIUI for this device.

Xiaomi Mi’s A1 got Qualcomm MSM8953 Snapdragon 625.

It is built on the 14nm chipset.

Xiaomi said at the ceremony that the Mi A1 will be the first smartphone to run plain Android, with no user interface like MIUI. Stock versions of smartphones, such as the Xiaomi Mi A1, will run Google’s basic configuration, with Nougat as the available version at launch. Furthermore, it is promised that this will receive the Oreo upgrade, and it is also predicted that Xiaomi’s Mi A1 will receive the next in line “P” Android update. Following this news, it is evident that this phone will be among the first to receive the update. The Xiaomi A1’s camera arrangement has also been significantly improved, and it now includes a dual camera.

Xiaomi Mi A1 Price in Pakistan

The Xiaomi Mi A1 price in pakistan is Rs. 29,899/-

Xiaomi Mi A1 specs

Build OS Android One Dimensions 155.4 x 75.8 x 7.3 mm Weight 165 g SIM Hybrid Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Black, Gold, Rose Gold Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE Processor CPU 2Ghz Octa Core Cortex-A53 Chipset Qualcomm MSM8953 Snapdragon 625 GPU Adreno 506 Display Technology LTPS IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 5.5 Inches Resolution 1080 x 1920 Pixels (~401 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Memory Built-in 64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports upto 128GB) Camera Main Dual 12 MP, autofocus, (dual-LED + dual tone) flash Features (26mm, f/2.2; 50mm, f/2.6), phase detection, 2x optical zoom, 1.25 Âµm/ 1.0 Âµm pixel size, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]) Front 5 MP, 1080p Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v4.2 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS Radio FM Radio USB 2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector NFC No Infrared Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, Xvid/MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Front glass, aluminum frame & back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-ion Non removable), 3080 mAh – Fast battery charging

